They'll figure it out.

LeBron James nearly had a triple-double but just could not start off a scoring streak against the Chicago Bulls. Every time the Los Angeles Lakers notched points, DeMar DeRozan and his squad would respond with an avalanche of their own. It was a conundrum for Darvin Ham from the start until the finish which gave them their third-straight loss. Gabe Vincent offered some light on the situation and a probable solution for future games, via Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints.

“Travel's been tough, but I think we can just play harder, man, to be honest. I think we just gotta challenge ourselves a little bit and give a little more. And I think we'll come together. … Dec. 20 is not the end goal for us,” the Lakers' point guard after his team got buried with a 16-point loss to the Bulls.

Gabe Vincent was only given 14 minutes to play for the Lakers. But, he still put up a serviceable performance with three points coupled with three dimes. It was LeBron James who was carrying the team with 25 points and nine assists. His 10 rebounds rounded out his all-around performance but it was just not enough. Anthony Davis also had 19 points and cleaned up the glass 14 times as well.

All of this may be because of the road games that the Lakers have to face which leads to a lot of fatigue. But, the travel is not yet done. They still have to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in hopes of turning their fates around. Will Darvin Ham and his squad be able to pull it off?