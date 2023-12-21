The two players shared some postgame words amid heavy trade speculation.

Zach Lavine is clearly on his way out of the Chicago Bulls organization, and it could mean a move to the Los Angeles Lakers.

LaVine and his camp reportedly want a trade to the Lakers due to the Klutch Sports connection. The two teams faced off against each other on Wednesday night, with LeBron James and Lavine having a friendly postgame chat after the Chicago's 124-108 win over Los Angeles.

LeBron James chopping it up with DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, Nikola Vucevic, and Zach LaVine after the Bulls-Lakers game 🙌 (via @jovanbuha)pic.twitter.com/szIzIJxi5K — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2023

LaVine signed with the same agency that represents LeBron James and Anthony Davis back in 2021, and it's this same agency that helped him put pen to paper a five-year, $215 million deal with the Bulls. And now, it looks like the Klutch connection will come in handy once again amid his request for a trade out of the Windy City.

The Bulls are reportedly targeting Austin Reaves in particular as one of the main returns in a potential deal with the Lakers. Guard D'Angelo Russell may also have to go, since his salary makes any potential deal feasible. That may be a hefty price to pay, and at this point, there is certainly some uncertainty surrounding LaVine that should make the Lakers, or any other interested team, wary of any blockbuster deal.

At the moment, LaVine is dealing with a foot injury that looks likely to keep him out for the rest of the calendar year. That could, perhaps, be a lingering issue. Nevertheless, a trade should materialize soon, whether it's with the Lakers or another suitor.

Up next for the Lakers: They visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.