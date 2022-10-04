‘He’s ours’: Darvin Ham’s bold Russell Westbrook statement amid Lakers trade rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers are still considering trading Russell Westbrook in the coming week or months and came oh so close to doing so before training camp as they had serious conversations with the Indiana Pacers. But, the organization stood pat to see how he fits this season alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That’s something new head coach Darvin Ham will love to hear as he fully endorsed the point guard on Monday before their preseason opener.

Via Jovan Buha:

Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook: “He’s ours. We love him. And we want him to do well. … It’s been a great camp for him.”

Westbrook played 14 minutes against the Kings, registering five points, two rebounds, and three assists. It’s a small sample size to judge but perhaps he can be better in 2022-23. The arrival of Ham should hopefully make a difference for Russ and he’s already voiced time and time again about how committed he is to helping the future Hall of Famer jell with his teammates.

Ultimately though, the final decision won’t be made by Ham. The front office will be the ones who decide to either keep Westbrook or move him. For now, they’ll wait to see if he can adapt and be the same player of the past. There is no doubt the LA fanbase is already pretty fed up with Russell Westbrook, but if he can somehow co-exist with the star duo of LeBron and AD and contribute at a high level while cutting down his turnovers, it could all work out.

Only time will tell.