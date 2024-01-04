Can Kyle Kuzma get his much anticipated Lakers return via trade?

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a precarious position in the Western Conference standings to open 2024. At the time of writing, the Lakers have a 17-17 record, and they're only half a game above the 11th-seeded Golden State Warriors. Head coach Darvin Ham has diligently been searching for combinations that work, hence the benching of D'Angelo Russell in recent weeks. But it's looking like the Lakers may have to seek outside help for the second consecutive year just to turn things around. Enter Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma, ever since his departure from the Lakers via trade back in 2021, has been rumored to an eventual return to the Lakers. After all, it's clear that he remains enamored of the franchise with which he won the championship in 2020. Moreover, there's a chance that the Wizards end up selling some of their best pieces as they embrace their rebuilding efforts head-on.

These combination of factors appear to make the Lakers and the Wizards a perfect trade match for Kyle Kuzma. At least the oddsmakers for BetOnline's special prop bets think so. At the moment, the Lakers are the favorite to swing a Kuzma trade, with their odds of being Kuzma's next team set at +200.

Rounding out the top five of potential Kuzma trade suitors are the San Antonio Spurs (+300), Indiana Pacers (+400), Dallas Mavericks (+400), and Detroit Pistons (+700). Among those teams, it's more reasonable for the likes of the Lakers, Pacers, and Mavs — teams in playoff contention — to swing a trade for someone who can help them win now.

From the Lakers' side of things, any trade for Kyle Kuzma will have to involve the inclusion of D'Angelo Russell due to salary matching purposes. Of course, the Lakers can dangle Rui Hachimura (when the one-year anniversary of his trade from the Wizards has passed) or Austin Reaves instead, but those two players are more indispensable for the team than Russell is.

Nevertheless, favored as the Lakers may be for a Kuzma trade, it stands to reason that the Purple and Gold will be shooting for an even greater star. They are linked with the likes of Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray, two former All-Stars who could help elevate the team to greater heights than Kuzma would.