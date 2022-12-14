By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly inquired about a Kyle Kuzma trade, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Kuzma, a former Laker, has enjoyed a superb season in Washington with the Wizards. Haynes added that the Wizards like having Kuzma on the team and will not give him up for cheap.

“From what I was told, Lakers reached out, inquired about Kyle Kuzma,” Haynes said. “The Washington Wizards really love Kyle Kuzma. They love the pairing with him, with (Kristaps) Porzingis, and Brad (Bradley) Beal… the Wizards are not going to give Kyle Kuzma up for cheap. They really covet him. And they’re definitely going to be open to signing him to a long-term extension. But anything is possible.”

With that being said, a report previously stated that Kyle Kuzma wants out of Washington.

“He wants out,” an NBA source said, per Bleacher Report. “He’s looking for over $20 million a season and in a big market [or with a contender].”

Kyle Kuzma began his NBA career in LA with the Lakers. He remained in Los Angeles from the 2017-2018 season through the 20202-201 campaign. He always displayed signs of promise, but never emerged as a true superstar for the Lakers.

However, Kuzma is currently averaging a career high 21.3 points per game for the Wizards. He’s shooting around 46 percent from the field and 34 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, he’s averaging just under 8 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers have been mentioned in various trade rumors already this season. Adding a player such as Kuzma would help matters as they aim to reach the postseason.