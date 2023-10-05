Very few players make it to Year 21 in the NBA, and the select few who have, none have had much of an impact. But LeBron James, as we all well and truly know by now, is built different. The only five players to get that deep into an NBA career prior to LeBron have been Dirk Nowitzki, Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, Vince Carter and Kevin Willis, and their combined statistics in their respective 21st seasons add up to less than what James averaged in his 20th season.

It’s safe to say LeBron’s will be a 21st season the likes of which we have never seen before, and Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has revealed their plan to keep the 38-year-old as healthy as possible throughout the season.

“We collaborate and communicate [with James’ longtime trainer, Mike Mancias] on what those steps will be,” Ham said. “We make sure we come up with an effective plan.”

The “phenomenal shape” that LeBron is in and the “phenomenal care of himself” which he takes also help, according to Ham, as does the presence of plenty of depth on the Lakers’ new-look roster.

“The fact that our roster is what it is,” the coach said, “he doesn’t have to come start the season with his cape on, so to speak. … The help that he has around him will allow him to not have to be full throttle in every practice and every preseason game.”

Already that modus operandi has been made clear, with LeBron James sitting out the Lakers’ opening pre-season game. And that won’t likely be a move reserved for the pre-season; the miles on LeBron’s legs means he is one of many players who qualify for exemption from the league’s new rest policy, enabling him to sit certain games. Expect him to capitalize on that ability.

LeBron James has shown an extraordinary ability throughout the course of his illustrious career to consistently perform at a high level, and despite his age that will most likely continue in 2023-24. But his eyes will be squarely focused on the postseason, and if things go to plan, it’s April, May and June of 2024 when he will be truly hitting his straps.