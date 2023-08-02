LeBron James recently announced that he would be staving off retirement and returning for his 21st season in the NBA and another with the Los Angeles Lakers. With James officially set to return, Lakers fans will love this video of him looking as sharp as ever, via Chris Johnson Hoops.

LeBron James is ready for year 21 👑 (via @ChrisJHoops)pic.twitter.com/YDfwYgoFjK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 2, 2023

LeBron James can be seen practicing a flurry of moves that he is bound to pull out for the Lakers next season. Despite it being his 21st year in the NBA, he looks as fresh as ever and will certainly be one of the more dominant players in the league once again.

James returning to the Lakers makes a lot of sense after the great job that Rob Pelinka and company have done in 2023 NBA free agency. The Lakers were able to retain Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell, while they brought in Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes, Gabe Vincent, and Taurean Prince. Overall, the Lakers definitely improved this summer with hopes of an NBA Finals appearance next season.

The Lakers were close to making it into the NBA Finals in 2023, although they ran into a buzzsaw in the form of the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets will undoubtedly be back near the top of the Western Conference again next year, so the Lakers will be preparing for an inevitable rematch at some point.

LeBron James only has so many years left in the NBA, although it really doesn't look like the end is coming for at least another couple of seasons. For now, he and the Lakers will continue on their quest for another NBA Finals ring.