The Los Angeles Lakers are in a respectable place. The Lakers got their first 2023-24 season win over the Phoenix Suns under the leadership of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. It seems the victory is not the only thing James is thrilled with. Bronny James and the rest of the Laker star's family did impressions of him, which prompted a hilarious response.

Lakers star gets impersonated by those closest to him

James' family impersonated his celebrations and mannerisms in the video, and this was his reaction:

It Be Ya Own People!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/e9IlxoypwG — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 27, 2023

Of course, Bronny James and the rest of the James family were spot on with their impressions. After all, living with a person allows one to know them best.

The Los Angeles Lakers are beginning to get in one accord with each other as well. LA's disappointing loss to the Denver Nuggets was avenged with solid execution against the Suns. Anthony Davis had a 30-point double-double while James nearly had a 21-point triple-double.

Some doubt LA's ability, especially after their struggle against Denver. Kendrick Perkins recently suggested that the Lakers should trade for James Harden. He believes the move would allow Anthony Davis better looks, just as Harden did for Embiid during the 2022-23 season.

Despite the chatter, Los Angeles has clearly shown the ability to win with their core from their 2022-23 Western Conference Finals. If LeBron James continues to have superb production, LA could make an even deeper run.

If James' family continues to keep him laughing, then the league could be in trouble. His spirit will translate to the Lakers and keep them rolling.