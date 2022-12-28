By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers will have their star on the court on Wednesday night when they take on the Miami Heat. LeBron James will be available.

On Tuesday, LeBron James was asked if he would take the court on Wednesday. James stated he would, “know tomorrow when I get up”. Well, it appears that James is feeling good enough to take the court.

James, now in his 20th season in the NBA, has put together yet another strong campaign. He is currently ninth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 27.8 points per game. He is also averaging eight rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

At times this season, James has struggled with his shot. He is currently shooting 49.7% from the floor and 29.4% behind the arc.

Now, at age 37, LeBron James has once again managed to be reliable on the court. He has missed just eight games this season, playing in 26 of the Lakers 34 games. But even with him taking the floor, the team has struggled.

Over their last five games, the Lakers are 1-4. As they take on Jimmy Butler and the Heat, they will be looking for a much-needed win.

Along with LeBron James taking the court, the Lakers will also have two other key pieces ready to go. Both Austin Reaves and Dennis Schröder are available for the matchup.

With star big man Anthony Davis still sidelined, the Lakers will likely continue to rely on James. The face of the NBA will once again need to put on a strong showing as the rest of the league watches.