There’s been a lot of hype surrounding Kendrick Nunn this offseason as the 6-foot-2 guard looks to finally make his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers following a season-long injury hiatus. We might need to pump the brakes on the Nunn hype train, though, after a rather concerning injury report.

NBA inside Jovan Buha of The Athletic recently revealed that despite the excitement about Nunn’s comeback tour, it appears that the 27-year-old isn’t as close as most Lakers fans may anticipate. Buha notes that at this point, Nunn has not been cleared for five-on-five work just yet, as this remains to be the “next big hurdle” for him.

The good news here is that according to the same report, LeBron James and Co. should still expect Nunn to be ready once training camp starts in late September. Nothing is guaranteed at this point, however, and given how Nunn has struggled with his health since he joined the Lakers last summer, LA supporters are understandably hesitant in getting their hopes up for the former Illinois point guard.

The most frustrating part for Lakers fans here has to be the fact that Kendrick Nunn’s road to recovery has taken so long. The fact that he hasn’t even been cleared for 5-on-5 work is even more disappointing. Nevertheless, you can’t really blame the man (and the medical team) for prioritizing his long-term health. This is a major knee injury that he has been recovering from, and this is never easy. Lakers supporters will just need to be patient here.