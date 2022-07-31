Kendrick Nunn battled through a knee injury during his first year with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, and unfortunately, it resulted in the 26-year-old being forced to sit out the entire campaign. At this point, it’s almost hard to imagine that he still has yet to make his debut for LA.

Be that as it may, it seems that Nunn is now raring to go. The 6-foot-2 point guard appears to have already recovered from his injury, and he is expected to be ready to play once the new season starts. When asked what the fans should expect from him in 2022-23, Nunn talked up what he believes to be his best feature (h/t Joseph Chapa of Lakers Nation):

“They should expect consistency”, Nunn said during an interview with Spectrum SportsNet. “That’s my number one thing. Coming in, night in, night out, and bring and be consistent on both ends of the floor.”

To be honest, at this point, Lakers fans just expect him to play. The anticipation has been building up for a year now, and supporters just want to see him play alongside LeBron James and Co. This might finally come in the near future.

“I feel great,” Nunn said. “I feel 100%, to be honest. Back to where I’m normally playing at a high level. “It’s been a while. It’s been a while since I’ve felt this good. Maybe since I was playing back in the last season I was playing.”

It is worth noting, however, that Kendrick Nunn has been linked to trade rumors of late. He’s considered one of LA’s most valuable pieces, and it’s not impossible that he actually gets shipped off without ever playing a single minute for the Lakers.