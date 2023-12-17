Magic Johnson wishes former legendary Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar a fast recovery after his fall

NBA Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar fell and broke his hip at a concert Friday night. Abdul-Jabbar was taken to the hospital after the fall with the help of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The 76-year-old's hip injury required surgery, which he underwent on Saturday, per his representative Deborah Morales.

After the news broke, many from around the NBA community sent their well wishes to Abdul-Jabbar, including former Lakers teammate Magic Johnson.

“I’m wishing my Showtime teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar a speedy recovery after falling and breaking his hip! Praying for the Captain!” Johnson posted to X.

Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar were teammates on the Lakers for a decade run from 1979-1989. The two Hall of Famers helped bring home five NBA titles to Los Angeles throughout the 1980s while making the Showtime Lakers one of the NBA's greatest dynasties.

Combined, the two legends have five NBA Finals MVPs, nine NBA MVP awards, and 31 All-Star appearances. Both are part of the NBA's 50th and 75th anniversary all-time teams and have their numbers retired by the Lakers. Prior to their playing days, Abdul-Jabbar was a standout and 3x NCAA champion at UCLA while Johnson was an NCAA champion at Michigan State. Both were No. 1 overall picks coming out of college.

At the time of his retirement, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held several NBA records, including for most career games played and most points scored. His scoring record held all the way until the 2022-2023 season, when LeBron James broke the iconic record.