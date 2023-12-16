L.A. Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is to have surgery after suffering a broken hip.

L.A. Lakers legend and NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is to undergo surgery after suffering an accident that left him with a broken hip. Abdul-Jabbar suffered the injury in a fall while attending a concert, per Jabbar's business partner Deborah Morales.

“He will have surgery today (Saturday),” Morales said in a statement. “We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now.”

Abdul-Jabbar has dealt with multiple health problems over the years. In 2009, he announced he was suffering from a form of lukemia. He defeated that in 2011. Earlier in 2023, Abdul-Jabbar revealed he has atrial fibrillation, a form of irregular heartbeat.

Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest NBA basketball players of all-time. He held the NBA scoring record for several years before LeBron James finally broke it in 2023, also as a member of the Lakers. Abdul-Jabbar is a six-time NBA champion; a 2-time NBA Finals MVP, and a 6-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

Kareem also won multiple championships in college as a member of the UCLA basketball team, playing under John Wooden. The Bruins won 3 national championships with Kareem. Abdul-Jabbar was the first overall pick in the 1969 NBA Draft. He played with the Milwaukee Bucks for six seasons before his time in Los Angeles with the Lakers. He retired from the NBA in 1989 but went on to work as an assistant coach for several years in the league.

Lakers fans and NBA fans everywhere are surely wishing Abdul-Jabbar a speedy recovery.