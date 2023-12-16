Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reportedly suffered a broken hip after falling down during a concert Friday night

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was hospitalized after a scary incident Friday night. Abdul-Jabbar reportedly fell during a concert and broke his hip, TMZ reports. He was then sent to a hospital, but fortunately it appears that Abdul-Jabbar is going to be alright.

The details of the concert were not revealed. It is not known where in Los Angeles it took place.

Abdul-Jabbar's rep told TMZ that he is “deeply appreciative” of the LA Fire Department and he also credited the medical team at the UCLA hospital where he is at.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's status as they are made available.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a true legend

Abdul-Jabbar is remembered as one of the greatest NBA players ever. He won six total championships during his time in the league, playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and Lakers.

Kareem also won six MVP awards, two Finals MVP awards, and was a 19-time All-Star. His legacy, not just with the Lakers, but in the NBA will always be remembered. Abdul-Jabbar's iconic skyhook is still often discussed to this day.

He's a true legend of the sport without question. However, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has accomplished far more than just basketball feats.

Abdul-Jabbar is also known for his work off the court. He's published a number of books over the years and isn't one to shy away from discussing controversial topics. He was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Here's to hoping that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is okay after his injury scare Friday.