NBA Twitter reacts to Russell Westbrook starting for Lakers vs. Warriors

After all the offseason talks about Russell Westbrook coming off the bench, the Los Angeles Lakers ended up starting the veteran guard alongside Patrick Beverley in their season opener against th Warriors. Naturally, it raised plenty of eyebrows around the NBA.

NBA Twitter particularly showed no mercy to the Lakers as plenty of fans and followers questioned the team’s decision. It would have been fine had Darvin Ham and co. said it before, but all the signs pointed to Russ coming off the bench.

Ham did say recently that the door was open for Westbrook to start, but the general belief was that they were going to further experiment on him as the lead player off the bench.

Nunn or Reaves has to start… fuck Russell Westbrook feelings — John G. (@jaygee614) October 19, 2022

“The Lakers will continue to explore bringing Russell Westbrook off the bench during the regular season.” Also Lakers: The Lakers will start Russell Westbrook tonight against the GSW.

🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/0fuIpkEGZi pic.twitter.com/nRwNOm2dez — 🏁 Old Head Shawt 🏁 (@iRepLakerNation) October 19, 2022

Some fans also couldn’t help but compare the Lakers’ starting backcourt to that of the Warriors. After all, having Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley match up with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson just looks unfair … for LA that is.

How is there still a team that would start Russell Westbrook? Who is making these decisions? — Dan (@dll07) October 19, 2022

Warriors' starting backcourt: The two greatest shooters that the planet has ever seen Lakers: Ok that's cool, but what if we start Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley in the year 2022 — Aaron Little (@AaronLittleOB) October 19, 2022

The Lakers’ Westbrook experiment failed big time in 2021-22, which is why there were plenty of hopes that the team would trade the explosive guard and move on from him. While it looked like LA tried, they just can’t seem to find the right deal.

Los Angeles and its front office probably wants to see if Ham can make things work with Westbrook. However, until they prove that they can win with Russ as their starting guard, the team will surely receive more flak for their decision.