Much has been made about Russell Westbrook potentially being phased out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ plans and potentially starting off on the bench. At least for opening night, LA is still committing to the Brodie experience.

The Lakers announced their starting lineup for their opener against the Golden State Warriors and Russell Westbrook is indeed a part of their starting backcourt alongside Patrick Beverley.

Russell Westbrook starts the season in the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/DAMZKdNjN5 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 19, 2022

Remains to be seen how long this lasts, but Westbrook is indeed getting his fair shake.

In the week leading up to the opener, it wasn’t even certain Westbrook would be able to play after he had suffered a hamstring injury late in the preseason. But it’s clear that Darvin Ham is looking to give the former MVP a chance at earning back his place in what the Lakers are trying to do this season.