Anthony Davis has had his share of injury issues throughout his career and it appears as if this preseason with the Los Angeles Lakers is no different.

According to Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sportsnet, Davis was a late scratch for the Lakers preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Update: Anthony Davis won’t play tonight due to the low back tightness that had him on the injury report prior to the first preseason game. Team says it’s precautionary; they don’t want to push it for a preseason game. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 6, 2022

Davis played in the Lakers first preseason game against the Sacramento Kings after initially being listed on the injury report with the same back tightness. The issue doesn’t appear to be serious, instead it’s more of a precautionary measure with the Lakers not wanting to push the issue in an essentially meaningless game.

That didn’t stop NBA twitter though from reacting to the news. Fans took to social media following the announcement to express their thoughts on the latest Anthony Davis’ injury news.

REPORT: Anthony Davis’ absence tonight is due to an incident that occurred after today’s practice. While walking away from the facility, young Malaki Shine stopped Davis, asking for an autograph. He pulled his lower back while bending down to sign the young fan’s hat. #LakeShow — Not JD. (@StromsLab) October 6, 2022

Anthony Davis already injured huh — Ceez Up (@SeanMFYB) October 6, 2022

While the social media posts are in jest, fans have valid reasons for being concerned about Davis’ health. Since helping the Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship, Davis has suited up in only 76 games over the last two seasons. He suffered an injury during the 2021 playoffs against the Suns that severely limited his play.

Davis most recently revealed that he was dealing with a previously undisclosed wrist injury which affected his shooting percentage.

When healthy, there’s no question that Davis is one of the most lethal big men in the NBA. Few players possess his offensive repertoire and his impact on the defensive end. He and LeBron James are a formidable duo as evidenced by their title run in 2020.

Although this new issue doesn’t appear to be serious, you can’t fault fans for feeling a little apprehensive.