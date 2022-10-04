Anthony Davis is a full go for the Los Angeles Lakers in their preseason opener against the Sacramento Kings, but some fans couldn’t help but worry about his recent injury news. Fortunately, Darvin Ham eased those concerns.

For those not in the know, Davis was initially listed as probable for Monday’s preseason game due to lower back tightness. As mentioned, however, he was eventually declared healthy enough to play and start against the Kings. According to Ham, there is nothing “structurally wrong” in the big man’s back and it really is just some tightness, via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

Regarding Anthony Davis, who was on the injury report with low back soreness, Darvin Ham said there isn’t anything “structurally wrong,” but just “a little tightness” for Davis, which is why he’s going to start tonight. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 4, 2022

Lakers fans who have been concerned about Anthony Davis due to his injury history can now breathe a sigh of relief. After all, the last thing they want to hear or see is AD getting injured (again) before the 2022-23 season starts.

Not to mention that based on what Darvin Ham and the Lakers have said in the offseason, Davis is set to be the focal point of their offense in the new campaign.

For what it’s worth, it has been reported earlier how Davis is in the best shape and health after a summer focusing on his body. Many around the league even believe he is ready for a full season with the Purple and Gold.

“I’m so excited that I’ve got goosebumps just thinking about this year. I’m looking forward to a healthy year and doing what I know we can do,” Davis said on his condition. “I went into this summer focusing on strengthening my body. I have to be on the court and at my best to put us in position to be our best. I’m ready to do that.”

It remains to be seen how the season will go for Davis, but Lakers fans will certainly love the optimism surrounding his health.