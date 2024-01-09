Will the Lakers be getting a key contributor back?

To say that the Los Angeles Lakers have been in a slump would be an understatement. Ever since winning the first NBA In-Season Tournament on December 9 against the Indiana Pacers, the Lakers have had trouble getting in the win column, losing 10 of their last 14 games. The sky is always falling in Los Angeles when the Lakers lose a game, which is why getting some of their key players like Rui Hachimura back from injury is critical to their overall success.

Hachimura, who has missed the last three games with a left calf strain, has proven to be an effective secondary scoring talent for this team. In 25 games this season, five of which he has started in, Rui has averaged 11.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from distance. The Lakers need all the extra scoring production they can get outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis right now, hence why Hachimura's injury status has been closely monitored.

The Lakers are set to play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, a team that has won three of their last four games since acquiring RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley in their trade involving OG Anunoby with the New York Knicks. The Raptors are no easy team to take down right now and Hachimura has been upgraded on Los Angeles' injury report. Could the 25-year-old forward be returning for the Lakers on Tuesday?

Rui Hachimura's injury status and possible return

At this time, Hachimura is still listed on the Lakers' injury report. The good news is that Hachimura's status was upgraded recently, giving Lakers fans hope that he is on the verge of returning. The bad news is that Rui is still listed as doubtful to play.

It seems unlikely that Hachimura will play on Tuesday against the Raptors, but his injury designation does make it seem like his return will come over the course of the next couple of games.

Following their game in Los Angeles against the Raptors, the Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. Should he sit out against Toronto and miss his fourth straight game, Hachimura could very likely returning to take on the Suns, led by All-Stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Although he may not be the best shooter or scoring option, Hachimura certainly makes the Lakers a better and looser offensive team in the sense that he helps open space on the court. His return is critical to the success of the Lakers and the team being able to snap out of their recent losing skid.

After defeating the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, the Lakers are looking to win their second consecutive game for the first time since early December. The Lakers will provide a clearer update on Hachimura's status closer to the start of Tuesday night's game.