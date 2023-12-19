Lakers finally unveils In-Season Touranment banner.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a new achievement to be proud of after winning the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament. On Monday, just before the home game versus the visiting New York Knicks, Los Angeles unveiled the banner commemorating the success LeBron James and company had in the said tourney.

The Lakers unveil their In-Season Tournament Championship banner 🙌 (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/kqVXF99gqD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 19, 2023

The Lakers went undefeated in the entire run of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. In the quarterfinals, they humbled Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in a 106-103 victory. Then Los Angeles clobbered the New Orleans Pelicans in a 133-89 demolition in the finals to book a spot in the tournament's championship game, where they met the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers were no match to the Lakers, as Los Angeles came up on top with a 123-109 win to take home the NBA Cup.

There won't be a parade downtown to celebrate the NBA Cup win. That's reserved only for the actual NBA championship. But being the first team to ever win the In-Season Tournament is a nice addition to the long list of achievements by the Lakers franchise, which has 17 NBA titles to date.

Of course, the $500,000 earned by every regular Lakers player for winning the NBA Cup was another sweet prize.

With the NBA In-Season Tournament in the rearview mirror now, the Lakers are turning their full attention to the main goal: winning the NBA title. They entered the Knicks game with a 15-11 NBA record and looking to bounce back from a recent loss to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.