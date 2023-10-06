The Los Angeles Lakers changed their season around at the trade deadline with the acquisitions of D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura. With the new players fitting seamlessly into the lineup, the Lakers had one of the best records in the league post All-Star break and the made a surprising run to the Western Conference Finals. Hachimura in particular gave the Lakers a versatile option in the frontcourt playing both forward spots. With training camp underway, Hachimura recently revealed what aspects of his game he was working on during the offseason as per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Rui Hachimura was actually the first piece acquired by the Lakers prior to the trade deadline. He spent the first three and a half seasons of his career with the Washington Wizards after they drafted him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Hachimura had been a double digit scorer his entire career until he was traded to the Lakers. In 33 regular season games with the Lakers, he averaged 9.6 points per game and 4.7 rebounds with splits of 48.5 percent shooting from the field, 29.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 72.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Hachimura elevated his game in the playoffs, however. In 16 playoff games, he averaged 12.2 points per game and 3.6 rebounds with splits of 55.7 percent shooting from the field, 48.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

This season, Hachimura has been mentioned as being a possible starter for the Lakers.