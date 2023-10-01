The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to advance past the conference finals and into the NBA Finals next season. LeBron James is getting up there in age and Anthony Davis is doing his best to prepare as a possible top option.

A youth movement is underway as well with Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura now in the fold.

Reaves spoke at length in an exclusive interview about the Lakers' goals to silence the doubters and win a championship after his $56 million deal. Lakers legend Magic Johnson revealed the reason he's feeling ‘giddy' about GM Rob Pelinka's offseason moves.

The Lakers are also hoping for big things from forward Rui Hachimura after the former Gonzaga forward's impressive Lakers debut last season for one LeBron James-related reason.

Lately, the rumor mill has been busy with information bandied about on whether Hachimura will start this season.

According to a report published by The Athletic, the odds are looking good for the emerging small forward/power forward hybrid with the smooth all-around game.

“Hachimura enters camp as the internal favorite to earn the third starting frontcourt spot, according to team sources not authorized to speak publicly,” the Athletic report read.

The big question mark in this equation is the addition of Christian Wood. Wood has shown he can put up star caliber numbers for the Houston Rockets but it will be a fight for playing time with James, Davis, Reaves and Hachimura in a crowded rotation on the wings and up front this season.

Training camp will be the proving ground as Hachimura will stake his claim to a potential starting spot with Head Coach Darvin Ham and the entire Lakers brass watching.