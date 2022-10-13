Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are best friends now. They’ve settled their age-old beef and they’ve put all of the drama behind them now that they’re teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This is the narrative the Lakers have been pushing all summer long, and everyone on the squad — including Westbrook and Beverley themselves — has been on the same page in terms of projecting a great relationship between the two ex-rivals. Well, it didn’t look like this was the case on Wednesday as LA hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in a preseason matchup.

At one point, Beverley was rallying the troops on the court during a dead ball situation. Everyone was already huddled up as Beverley barked out instructions. Everyone except Westbrook, that is (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Patrick Beverley trying to be a defensive leader, but Russell Westbrook wasn't feeling it 👀 (via @JacobRude)pic.twitter.com/FSi8YTO64f — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 13, 2022

You can clearly see Beverley signaling Westbrook to come over to the huddle. Anthony Davis even had to approach Russ to get him on board — to no avail. Westbrook did come within the proximity of the huddle, but he pretty much rejected Beverley’s calls here.

Yikes. Not even the fact that LeBron James was part of the Lakers huddle was enough for Russ to join in.

It’s hard not to make something out of this incident. You can’t say that Westbrook was unaware that a huddle was ongoing. It looks like AD was even trying to convince him to join the huddle even after Russ crouched down in defiance.

This obviously isn’t a good look for the Lakers who are hoping that Russell Westbrook comes out with a renewed attitude this coming season. Well, this looks like the good old Russ to me.