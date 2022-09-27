Lakers star Russell Westbrook gets real on his supposed ‘grudge’ with Patrick Beverley

On Monday, Patrick Beverley made a shocking revelation about Los Angeles Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook being one of his best friends in the NBA. This came as a surprise to many considering how these two were considered to be fierce rivals on the basketball court.

A day later, Westbrook himself echoed his new teammate’s sentiments. While Russ didn’t exactly say that he’s BFFs with Pat Bev, Westbrook did reveal that he’s never actually had a grudge against Beverley (h/t Mark Medina of NBA.com on Twitter):

“No process, man,” Westbrook said. “I’m an easy-going guy. I don’t hold grudges against anybody. Life is too short. We’ve been blessed with too many opportunity platforms to walk around and hold grudges and things of that nature. I just continue to move forward.”

Beverley also shared a never-before-heard story about how Westbrook once gave Beverley’s sister courtside tickets during a game. This transpired during the height of their supposed beef. When asked about his awesome gesture, Russ decided to just play it down:

“I just enjoy doing the right thing regardless of what I have with somebody,” he said. “… I thought it was the good thing to do.”

Russell Westbrook also made it abundantly clear that while he does have some history with Beverley, nothing really spilled off of the court:

“The mutual respect has always been there,” Russ continued. “I guess we got into it. Get into it with a lot of other people, but the outside world just made it a lot bigger than it actually is.”

It’s great to hear that Westbrook and Beverley seem to have put whatever beef they had in the past behind them. Nevertheless, this still doesn’t take away from the fact that there are still question marks surrounding their compatibility on the floor as the Lakers’ new backcourt duo. We’ll all just have to wait and see how this plays out.