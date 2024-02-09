The Los Angeles Lakers got a heartfelt message from Trae Young on Mamba Night.

The Los Angeles Lakers were scheduled to celebrate Mamba Night on Thursday with a Kobe Bryant statue unveiling and special jerseys during a home game against the Denver Nuggets in the City of Angels.

Some fans already went on record as saying they were disappointed in the Bryant statue's appearance. The Lakers' trade deadline situation was laid out in full detail.

With Mamba Night brewing, the Hawks' star guard Trae Young sent out a message about the Mamba himself centered on his legacy in the NBA and what it means to him.

Young's Mamba Picture Worth 1,000 Words

Young's message was short and sweet, accompanied by pictures of him and the late, all-time Lakers great.

Young appears to live up to his name sake in the pictures, looking incredibly ‘young' and possibly starstruck by the five-time NBA champion and L.A. legend.

Legacy Lives Forever !

2 • 8 • 24 ♾️🐍 pic.twitter.com/stp1jCBBom — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 9, 2024

Lakers Set to Tangle with Jokic, Nuggets

The Lakers lost their only matchup with the Nuggets earlier this season by 12 points.

CoachDarvin Ham's team shot under 35 percent from three-point range in that game and had 11 turnovers.

Against a stacked Nuggets roster, the Lakers will need more firepower and will need to take better care of the basketball.

Nuggets center and 2023 NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic is nearly averaging a triple double this season and shooting nearly 60% from the field.

The key for Lakers center Anthony Davis will be to not get discouraged if and when Jokic makes surprisingly good plays seemingly out of thin air. The frustration was visible all over Davis's face during the playoffs last season as Jokic rained down long range and three-point jump shots.

Thursday's game was scheduled to start at 10 p.m. with several NBA and Lakers legends in attendance.