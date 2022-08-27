Vanessa Bryant’s jury award from Kobe Bryant crash photos trial reduced to $15 million after error

Vanessa Bryant won her invasion of privacy lawsuit against the LA County Sheriff’s and Fire Departments over the Kobe Bryant crash photos leak, and she was initially awarded $16 million in damages. However, just days later, the money was reduced to $15 million due to an error.

According to a USA Today report, a juror discovered a mistake on the verdict form of the trial and immediately informed the court about it. Apparently, the nine jurors who unanimously voted in favor of Vanessa and co-plaintiff Chris Chester wanted both of them to be awarded equally. Chester was already given $15 million in the initial announcement.

For what it’s worth, Vanessa’s camp had no problem with the reduction of the award. Her lawyer Luis Li cited that it was a “just result” that the two plaintiffs got the same amount.

Besides, it was never about the money for Vanessa. In the closing arguments of her lawyer, they didn’t cite the amount of money they were seeking and simply asked the jurors to do what was right. Only Chester’s camp specified the figures they were seeking, reported to be a total of $75 million for both of them.

Not to mention that Vanessa has no plans to keep the money from the Kobe Bryant crash photos trial. As reported earlier, the widow of the Los Angeles Lakers legend plans to donate all the money to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation–the non-profit organization that was founded following the shocking and tragic death of Kobe and his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in 2020.