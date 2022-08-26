Vanessa Bryant is now $16,000,000 richer after the court ruled in her favor with regard to her lawsuit against Los Angeles County. As it turns out, however, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has no intention of keeping a single cent of the money she has been awarded.

According to Alene Tchekmedyian of the Los Angeles Times, Mrs. Bryant will donate the entire payout to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. The non-profit organization was founded following the untimely death of Kobe and his daughter Gigi in a tragic helicopter crash in 2020. The accident also took the lives of the seven other passengers on the flight.

For her part, Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against the County for its role in the spreading of the crash site photos. As they admitted during the hearing, a number of county deputies shared the photos from the site with their friends in the aftermath of the tragedy. Vanessa claims that this caused emotional distress for her and her family.

In an official statement, Mrs. Bryant’s attorney, Luis Li, provided some insight on Vanessa’s decision to donate the entire amount to the foundation:

“From the beginning, Vanessa Bryant has sought only accountability, but our legal system does not permit her to force better policies, more training or officer discipline. Those measures are the responsibility of the sheriff’s and fire departments — responsibilities that Mrs. Bryant’s efforts have exposed as woefully deficient, even giving amnesty to the wrongdoers.”

It’s great to hear that the money will be spent to help promote the foundation’s vision, which is to create a “positive impact for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports.”