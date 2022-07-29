Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has a lot to prove this season. He was spotted with the man who arguably has the biggest chip on his shoulder coming into the new campaign in Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers.

After signs of life during the Heat’s most recent playoff run, Oladipo signed on for a one-year deal in the hopes of proving he’s still an All-Star caliber player. He was spotted putting in some of that offseason work with the Lakers star in his most recent Instagram post with the caption “REVENGE TOUR CONTINUES.”

Victor Oladipo and Russell Westbrook🔥 pic.twitter.com/Axh1q2ackx — hoopsdontstop 🗯 (@hoopsdontstop) July 28, 2022

Victor Oladipo working on his handles, flashing shammgod combos, and sinking jumpers 👀 (via churchhboy/IG) pic.twitter.com/qX3CVIzYUk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 29, 2022

It’s no surprise that the two former All-Stars have linked up to work out given that they were teammates once upon a time in Oklahoma City. It feels like ages ago at this point, but Oladipo was Westbrook’s second option during the 2016-17 season via the Serge Ibaka trade with the Orlando Magic, right after the departure of Kevin Durant.

Dipo spent just one season with the Thunder before coming into his own as the franchise player for the Indiana Pacers – a mantle which he held for just a couple of years before succumbing to injury.

Westbrook has had a fall from grace of his own during his first season with the Lakers. He was oft-maligned for his polarizing play on the court and his frustrating fit next to LeBron James. It’s going to be a huge prove-it year for both guards as they put in the work before starting their respective “revenge” tours.