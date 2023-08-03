Game Five of the 1972 NBA Finals featured one of the most iconic performances the game has ever seen by Los Angeles Lakers star Wilt Chamberlain. Now, the jersey that Chamberlain was wearing has been valued at a jaw-dropping $4 million.

Wilt Chamberlain accomplished a lot in that Game Five that will be remembered forever. He had 24 points and 29 rebounds in 47 minutes, won NBA Finals MVP, won his second championship, helped the Lakers earn their first championship since moving to LA, and he was able to do all of this with a broken hand. It was truly one of the best performances the sport has ever seen, and the amount of money going for the jersey proves that.

The sports world has seen a number of items go for a crazy amount of money, and this Chamberlain jersey is up there for one of the more expensive pieces of memorabilia. For example, the most expensive sports trading card ever sold was the infamous Honus Wagner card for $7.25 million. The Chamberlain jersey isn't quite that high, but it's still an eye-popping amount of money.

The jersey hasn't been officially sold yet, but roughly $4 million is the expected number. It'll be interesting to see when the jersey officially gets sold and what the official number ends up being. It will also be interesting to see how the value of the jersey changes as time goes on.

Chamberlain is certainly one of the best Lakers and NBA greats, and perhaps some future legendary performances from players in the organization will create the next absurd sale of a uniform piece.