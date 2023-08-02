LeBron James is back in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers for the upcoming season and while some are saying that he is slowing down and no longer playing his best ball, James isn't fazed.

The NBA superstar took to his Instagram story on Tuesday and posted a video of him prepping for the upcoming season that is sure to fire up Lakers fans, especially with James calling this the “prime time year” on the post.

LeBron James is ready for Year 21: "LET'S GET IT!!!! IT'S JUST WORK. 😉😤😤👑 PRIME TIME YEAR COMING #21" pic.twitter.com/oGTriCj0KP — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) August 2, 2023

After playing in the league for over 20 years now, it's reasonable to believe that LeBron James is slowing down a little bit, but the fact that he is still among the top players in the NBA is undeniably impressive. James has said before that he wants to be around long enough to play at the same time as his oldest son, Bronny James, so if that's the case, he should remain in the NBA for at least a couple of years. Still, there's no doubt that NBA fans should cherish the little time remaining to watch one of the all-time greats.

In year 20, James was still putting up absurd numbers that players chase their entire career. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and shot 50% from the field. He isn't showing many signs of stopping.

We'll see what James has in store for his 21st season, but one thing is for certain: he has the mindset that it will be his best season yet. Lakers fans and LeBron supporters alike should be excited to see how James will conclude his remarkable career.