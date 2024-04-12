The Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers for a Friday night battle! It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Grizzlies prediction and pick.
The Los Angeles Lakers have the talent to not just win this game, but win the NBA Title this season. However, they have had issues all season finding consistency. They have lost two straight heading into this game, which followed a four-game winning streak. A big piece to monitor for the Lakers is Anthony Davis who is dealing with a headache and nausea and is considered day-to-day. He missed their most recent game against the Warriors and is questionable for this game.
It has been a season to forget for the Grizzlies. The amount of injuries that the Memphis Grizzlies have sustained this season is an entire basketball team on its own. Currently, there are 12 players listed on the injury report with five enduring season-ending injuries including Ja Morant and then Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. were most recently ruled out the rest of the week with just two games to go in the regular season. They enter this game having lost three straight, but they won three straight before that.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Lakers-Grizzlies Odds
Los Angeles Lakers: 15 (-110)
Moneyline: -1200
Denver Nuggets: +15 (-110)
Moneyline: +750
Over: 226 (-108)
Under: 226 (-112)
How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies
Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT
TV: Spectrum Sports Net, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Lakers separate themselves from most of the NBA based on how well their offense has played this season. Five Lakers average over double digits with LeBron leading the way at 25.5 points per game, but Anthony Davis is right behind him at 24.5 points per game. James also leads the Lakers in assists per game at 8.2. They are ranked eighth in the NBA in scoring offense at 117.9 points per game and then are tied for second in field goal percentage at 49.8% per game. It is also worth noting they are eighth in three-point percentage at 37.7% from behind the arc per game.
The defense needs work and could be an issue in the playoffs. The Lakers allow 117.5 points per game which is ranked 23rd in the NBA and then they are ranked 19th in overall defensive rating at 114.9. Anthony Davis has been superman for the Lakers and their defense leading the way in rebounds, blocks, and is tied for the lead in steals at 12.6, 2.4, and 1.2 per game respectively. He is their X-factor and the decision on him playing or not has a big impact on this game.
Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win
The biggest reason the Grizzlies have been able to win games this season is their defense. They are 11th in scoring defense, allowing 112.5 points per game and then they are 12th in defensive rating at 113.5. With the Grizzlies' current lineup, Jordan Goodwin leads the team in rebounds at 7.4 per game, Scotty Pippen Jr. in steals at 1.7 per game, and then Trey Jemison in blocks at 1.2 per game. Memphis has been known for their defense and as good as that side of the ball was when they were healthy they have been able to maintain good play there still.
The Grizzlies have struggled all year on offense. Coming into this game, they will be without their top four scorers and GG Jackson will have to lead the Grizzlies on offense behind his 13.6 points per game. Then, when passing the ball, Jordan Goodwin leads the current lineup with 4.7 assists per game. As a team, they are ranked dead last in both scoring offense at 105.6 points per game and overall offensive rating at 106.6.
Final Lakers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick
The only hope that the Grizzlies have in this game is to muddy this game up on offense. Their defense is ranked in the top half of the league for a reason, despite all their struggles this season. The Lakers should have no issues scoring and with so many players sitting out for the Grizzlies is their defense should be able to step up. Anthony Davis is a big factor with how versatile the Lakers can be on offense and he is their main anchor on defense, and with his status up in the air it will definitely have an effect in this game. The question is just how much of an effect does it have? Expect the Lakers to roll in this game with or without Davis. The Grizzlies are sitting the rest of their healthy starters and the Lakers are going to keep playing starters to see if they can move up in the play-in rankings.
Final Lakers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Lakers -15 (-110)