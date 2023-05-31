Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

If you’re new to Brawl Stars, you may be wondering which brawlers in the game work the best. But reading an entire tier list can also be draining, especially if you just want to see how certain brawlers perform. So to make it shorter, here’s a tier list for each brawler in the Super Rare category. We’ll update the overall list as we make more tier lists for each rarity.

Note that just because we placed certain brawlers in some spots, it doesn’t mean they can’t be good. The nice thing about Brawl Stars is that everybody has a mode or two they’re good at. So just play with you have the most fun with, and let everything else matter later.

Brawl Stars Super Rare Brawlers: S Tier

Tick – May be upsetting some by putting Tick so high, but who else is still the #1 choice in Bounty? Tick’s mines carpet the map and don’t explode on landing. They wait a few seconds before they explode or until someone makes contact with them. Sure, you could stand still to avoid hitting all his mines, but you won’t be able to recharge your HP.

Tick’s Automa-tick reload star power makes him even more annoying with a 9% faster reload speed. His super can scare away close-range assassins, and his last-hurrah gadget shields him and knocks back enemies around him (while also dealing damage). Tick is a long range-thrower who can stave off assassins and keep enemies from healing. He’s a force to be reckoned with.

Rico – Not only a good brawler, but he’s even deadlier on maps with walls. His main attacks bounce off walls and seemingly travel forever until they hit a target. Even if there’s no walls, his range is good and his attack speed is only a little slower than Colt’s. His super pierces through enemies and he can heal himself completely with his bouncy castle gadget.

Think about it. You could hit someone from across the map while healing yourself at the same time. This alone puts Rico as one of the best in the game. He also looks pretty cool, too, though that’s not the reason he’s here.

A Tier

Carl – Carl often goes from the worst to the best brawler or vice versa depending on his balance changes. We think Supercell has found a good balance for him now, but he’s still an incredible brawler.

Carl is crafty. His pick-axe works like a boomerang and always comes back to him, dealing extra damage for whoever’s in the way. He can move across long distances, even past the water with his flying hook gadget. This can help him in modes like Heist, Hot Zone, or Brawl Ball where he needs to reach the objective quickly. Additionally, he has two star powers which either increase his attack speed or shields him during supers.

8-Bit – He may be slow, but he’s one of the best support brawlers in the game. 8-Bit’s biggest strength comes from his super, where he drops a turret that increases the damage output of himself and fellow teammates. Even if you’re playing alone there are many uses to it. His cheat cartridge gadget teleports him to his turret where he can catch opponents by surprise.

Both of his star powers have their uses. Boosted Booster increases the range of his turret and increases damage output by 15%. But if you’re looking to increase his speed, his plugged in star power does just that. He’s also the best teammate for any of the PvE modes like Boss fight. Pair him with Nita and another good brawler and victory is as good as yours.

B Tier

Jessie – Jessie has been, and seemingly always will be a good, but not great brawler. Her attacks bounce off enemies, which is nice, but she doesn’t deal a lot of damage, and the damage decreases with each enemy it bounces off of. However, her turret can be useful in a lot of situations and her attack range is pretty good.

She’s really good in certain modes like Heist and even Hot Zone, but in every other mode she’s just okay. Her Recoil Spring gadget is only useful against the heist safe, so use spark plug in most other situations (at least you can slow enemies down with it). Both of her star powers are okay too. Energize will let her heal her turret and the attack will still bounce toward enemies. If you’re playing Heist, use her Shocky gadget, so her turret’s attack will bounce off as well and keep enemies distracted.

Gus – Gus only really belongs in this tier because of his support capabilities. His attacks don’t do a lot of damage, though he does have good range. But where Gus shines is his super, which shields himself or fellow teammates. It’s extremely helpful in getting out of bad situations, or it can give your teammate enough health to complete the objective.

Gus also places spirits across the map after every four successful hits, and can place up to 10 overall. This basically means you can place 10 healing stations on the map for your teammates to utilize. We recommend his health bonanza star power. While the damage increase from the other one is good, it’s more useful to have your spirits heal your teammates with extra health.

Darryl – It’s tough being a close range brawler in Brawl Stars. Darryl fortunately can charge his own super over time without dealing damage. This means he won’t have to stay back the whole game and look for an opportunity to strike. Instead he can focus on staying alive, getting his super up, and follow through with wreaking havoc.

Darryl is tanky, deals a lot of damage up close, and can surprise enemies with his super. The only reason he isn’t higher on the list is because his star power and gadgets aren’t the best. That’s not to say they’re bad, but they don’t do enough to help our barrel-loving pirate accomplish everything.

C Tier

Dynamike – Dynamike seems like a great brawler. We’ve all been stunned by him before and rage quitted. However, once you get used to how his attack works, he’s easy to dodge. Dynamike’s attack only deals full damage when the enemy stands right on it too. Being just a little bit further from it will only result in damage from one stick of dynamite.

Still, he’s one of the most fun brawlers to use in the game. His Dyna-jump star power gets him out of a lot of pickles, and his Demolition Star power typically gives him enough damage to knock brawlers out. Overall, he’s not bad, but he can be predictable.

Penny – Penny used to be a lot worse, so for her to be here is a miracle. Unlike Jessie, Penny’s turret doesn’t need to be close to the enemy, which is a plus. However, unless your enemies are bunched up together, her attack isn’t all that special. It pierces through enemies as long as it hits one, dealing more damage depending on how close the enemies were. But in most 1-on-1 situations, that mechanic isn’t useful.

Since she’s been re-worked (and re-designed) she’s been a little bit better.

Penny’s turret does keep her out the D tier, as it can cause havoc on modes like Hot Zone and Heist. And with it having a decent range, you can put it back near your spawn and won’t have to worry about spawning another.

Brawl Stars Super Rare Tier List: D Tier

Jacky – Like most close range brawlers, Jacky struggles on maps without walls or tight corners. Her gadgets are only useful in certain situations, and both of her star powers revolve around her taking damage. It’s kind of sad to see that both of her star powers are completely for defensive reasons.

We will say though that her Counter Crush Star Power is the better of the two. It converts 30% of the damage she receives and puts it towards an attack that takes no ammo. This can help Jacky win a lot of close 1-on-1 situations as she’ll deal extra damage for every hit she takes. That being said, she still suffers on maps that don’t cater to her play-style.

That wraps it up for the Super Rare Brawlers Tier List. Up next is going to be a tier list for Epic brawlers. Until then check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more Brawl Stars and Gaming content.