The NBA season carries on with a week six matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons. Our NBA odds series continues with a Lakers-Pistons prediction and pick.

Monday night's game for the Los Angeles Lakers was a bittersweet moment. On the one hand, LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record for most minutes played in NBA history, and he led the Lakers in points scored on the night with 18 while adding five assists. But on the other hand, the Lakers lost by 44 points to the Philadelphia 76ers, which was the worst loss of James' career, and he failed to grab a single rebound, the first time this has happened since 2010. Now on the third stop on their four-game road trip, James and the Lakers will need to rebound in a major way against the Detroit Pistons.

Just when Detroit Pistons fans think it can't get any worse, it does. In only the second game they were favored in all season, they managed to lose to the Washington Wizards on Monday night to extend their losing streak to 14 games. After holding a brief lead in the first quarter, they allowed the Wizards to break loose and win the game 126-107. While the loss hurt, they saw another productive performance from big man Jalen Duren, who collected his seventh double-double of the year with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Hoping to avoid losing their 15th straight, the Pistons will have to bring their A game against a determined Lakers group.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Pistons Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -7 (-108)

Detroit Pistons: +7 (-112)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Los Angeles- Spectrum SportsNet Detroit- Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

By watching Monday Night's game in Philadelphia, it may be tough to guess that the Lakers are, in fact, one of the most well-disciplined teams in the league. Very rarely will the Lakers put themselves into situations where foul trouble impacts the game. The Lakers are currently averaging the fewest fouls committed per game in the league. What makes this so impressive is that teams usually have minimal aggressiveness on defense when they rank highly in this area. Not the Lakers. Los Angeles still places in the top 15 in the league in defensive rating, blocks per game, and defensive rebounds per game. This blend of physicality and discipline is rare in the NBA and will play well against a Pistons team averaging the most fouls per game.

Although Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Marcus Sasser form one of the more electric young backcourts in the league, their inexperience has shown quite frequently. Ranking second in the league with an average of 17.2 turnovers committed per game, the Pistons are coughing up the ball and allowing their opponents to make them pay for their mistakes. Off these turnovers, Detroit is allowing their opponents to score 20.8 points per game, the highest mark in the NBA. With the Lakers' aggressiveness on defense, the points should come easily for them.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Although the Pistons have had the worst start of any team in the league, there is something to be said about how their big men have developed. Led by 20-year-old Jalen Duren, accompanied by Ausar Thompson, Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Stewart, and James Wiseman, the Pistons have one of the most physical frontcourts in the NBA. Detroit ranks fifth in the league in offensive rebounds per game with 12.9 as well as blocks per game with 6.1. This presence has paid off, especially on defense. The Lakers come into this game, allowing the most points per game off of second chances in the league with 18.1. The Pistons intensity in the paint will allow them to dominate this area of the game.

As has been the story for the Lakers all season long, they enter this matchup with a hefty injury report. Los Angeles sees LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish, and Gabe Vincent on the injury report. With Vanderbilt, Hachimura, and Vincent already ruled out, the depth is scarce for this team. Health is definitely playing to the advantage of the Pistons in this one, and with these fresh legs, they will have the upper hand on the Lakers.

Final Lakers-Pistons Prediction & Pick

Both teams enter this game needing a win in the worst way. The Pistons come into the game with a 14-game losing streak, tied for the longest in franchise history. Led by their bigs, they will give their all on the floor to avoid setting the mark for the longest losing streak in the history of Detroit basketball with 15 straight. However, as hard as they will try, I think they will come up short, and the Lakers will be able to cover. Although the injuries hurt, Detroit's self-inflicted wounds with committing turnovers and lack of defense from their guards will be the difference. It will be a tough matchup for him but expect Anthony Davis to have a big game against some of the up-and-coming big men in the league on this Pistons squad. Give me the Lakers against the spread in this one.

Final Lakers-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -7 (-108)