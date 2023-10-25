Director David Fincher explains why he's glad a sequel to World War Z was never made.

Recently, the director said, “Well, it was a little like The Last of Us,” during an interview with GQ Magazine UK, when referring to a sequel.

David Fincher explains why he's glad World War Z was not made

“I'm glad that we didn't do what we were doing because The Last of Us has a lot more real estate to explore the same stuff. In our title sequence, we were going to use the little parasite…they used it in their title sequence, and in that wonderful opening with the Dick Cavett, David Frost-style talk show,” he continued.

Brad Pitt starred in World War Z, which was inspired by Max Brooks' 2006 that had the same name, according to Variety. Pitt played a former UN employee who traveled worldwide to find a cure to stop a zombie pandemic.

Marc Foster directed the film, which was released by Paramount Pictures in 2013 to a decent $540 million worldwide box office. Paramount thought about pairing Pitt with Fincher for a sequel.

It was supposed to start filming in 2019, but due to budget-related issues, the project was dead.

Who knows exactly how a sequel would've turned out? It's an assumption that the story would've included Brad Pitt's character with a younger co-star. And they would've formed a sorta of father-daughter relationship while another zombie outbreak occurs.

David Fincher didn't reveal any concrete information on what the sequel would've entailed. Maybe someday, if the budget allows, we'll get a World War Z 2 that takes a different approach than The Last of Us.