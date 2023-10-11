Michael Fassbender, who stars in David Fincher's new film The Killer, didn't blink in any shots.

In a new interview with Empire Magazine (subscription required), Fincher discussed the reason for Fassbender's insane non-blinking performance. “Michael's eyes betray a lot,” he said. “He can hold a lot of conflicting things in his mind and his eyes allow you to access it.”

He continued by comparing The Killer star to his The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star, Daniel Craig. “He's [Michael Fassbender] like Daniel Craig in that way, saying, ‘I can do it better,'” Fincher claimed. “Tell him to stop 1/3 inch shorter and he can fine-tune that technical stuff, while on top of that, he's got really good ideas about behavior. He has this gift as an actor, but clamped on top of it is this incredible discipline about how he subdivides his next move.”

Per Netflix, The Killer's synopsis reads: “After a fateful near-miss assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.”

David Fincher is in the midst of a collaborative relationship with Netflix. His previous film, Mank, was distributed by the streaming service similarly to The Killer. However, the latter film will get a limited theatrical release ahead of its November 10 streaming release.

Prior to The Killer, Fincher directed a number of classics. He got his start by directing Alien 3, but would go on to make Seven, Fight Club, Zodiac, and The Social Network.

The Killer will be released in theaters on October 27 and November 10 on Netflix.