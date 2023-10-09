League of Legends Patch 13.20 includes some of the changes that were deemed too disruptive for the Worlds patch, including the K'Sante overhaul, changes to the Jungle role and camps, as well as some anti-snowball mechanics like reshaping the Drakes and Rift Herald and reducing death timers early.

A comprehensive rundown by David “Riot Phreak” Turley, Summoner's Rift Design Team Lead provides a deeper insight into the motivations behind most of these changes.

League of Legends Patch 13.20 Preview

The League of Legends Patch 13.20 is expected to hit live servers on October 11th, 2023. Note that this League of Legends Patch 13.20 Preview may not exactly represent the full patch notes once the update goes live.

K'Sante Rework

Base HP reduced 610 >>> 570

HP per level increased 108 >>> 115

Armor per level increased 4.7 >>> 5.2

R Passive – Dauntless Instinct All Out Bonus no longer increased by bonus Armor and Magic Resistance

Q – Ntofo Strikes adjustments: Base damage reduced 50/75/100/125/150 >>> 30/60/90/120/150 Can no longer Q3+Flash Shift-tooltip now shows current and maximum bonus Armor/Magic Resistance/HP for cast time and cooldown

R-Q – All Out Bonus adjustments: Cooldown reduction changed 1 second >>> 25% No longer removes the Slow

W – Path Maker adjustments: Channel no longer increases damage's target's max HP ratio and stun duration Minimum channel time added 0.65 seconds (maximum unchanged) Damage increased 0 (+2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% target's max HP) >>> 20/40/60/80/100 (+6/7/8/9/10% target's max HP) (+50% AD) (+30% bonus Armor and Magic Resistance) Damage reduction adjusted 25% (+10% per 100 bonus Armor and Magic Resistance) (+1% per 100 bonus HP) >>> 40-65% (based on level) Stun duration increased 0.3/0.35/0.4/0.45/0.5 >>> 1.25 flat seconds Mana cost reduced 75/80/85/90/95 >>> 60/65/70/75/80

R-W – All Out Bonus adjustments: No longer deals 25/35/45/55/65 (+50% AD) (increased based on charge time) bonus damage Minimum channel time added 0.5 seconds (maximum unchanged) Damage reduction adjusted 30% (+12% per 100 bonus Armor and Magic Resistance) (+1.2% per 100 bonus HP) >>> 50-75% (based on level) Cooldown reduced 24/22/20/18/16 >>> 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds

R – All Out adjustments: Damage type changed physical >>> magic Damage adjusted 35/70/105 (+150/250/350 (+25% AD) wall damage) (+25% AD) >>> 70/110/150 (+70/110/150 (+65% AP) wall damage) (+65% AP) Knockback reduced 350 >>> 300 units Now resets [Q] Ntofo Strikes cooldown and stacks HP threshold increased 55% >>> 65% Bonus AD adjusted 5 (+32.5% bonus Armor and Magic Resistance) >>> 15/30/45 (+25% bonus Armor and Magic Resistance) Healing adjusted 10% (+0.75% per 100 bHP) omnivamp >>> 10/15/20% of damage to champions Now grants 25/35/45% bonus Attack Speed



Jungle Adjustments

Smite

Champion and pet damage reduced 20-160 (based on level) >>> 40 flat

Damage no longer applies spell effects

Now has 350 unit target forgiveness vs. Epic Monsters if cursor is not on another valid target

Primal Smite changes: No longer grants 20% damage reduction to epic monsters while there are 2 or more allied champions nearby Damage to nearby monsters increased 50% >>> 100%



Jungle Avatar Upgrade

Mosstomper adjustments: Shield no longer grants 20% Tenacity and Slow Resistance Shield increased 60-281 (based on levels 1-18) >>> 180-300 (based on levels 10-18)

Gustwalker nerfs:

Bonus Move Speed through bushes reduced 45% >>> 30% Bonus Move Speed after killing large monsters reduced 60% >>> 45%

Scorchclaw burn no longer applied from damage that does not apply spell effects, with the exception of basic attacks (not triggered by Smite)

Jungle Camp Health

Normal Camp HP adjusted 100-200% (based on levels 1-11) >>> 100-235% (based on levels 1-18)

Buff Camp HP adjusted 100-200% (based on levels 1-11) >>> 100-270% (based on levels 1-18)

Large Raptor HP adjusted: Level 1 HP increased 1100 >>> 1200 100-235% (based on levels 1-11) >>> 100-235% (based on levels 1-18)

Small and Medium Krug XP increased 100-135% >>> 100-145% (based on levels 1-9)

Jungle Pet DPS ratios adjusted: bAD ratio reduced by 10% AP ratio reduced by 2% Bonus Armor and Magic Resistance ratios increased by 10%



Scuttle Crab Health/Rewards

HP increased 100-213% >>> 100-360%

Gold and Experience reward adjusted 100-180% (based on levels 1-9) >>> 100-230% (based on levels 1-18)

Jungler Healing

Heal on kill reduced 30-166 (up to 225% based on missing HP) >>> 12% missing HP

Mana on kill reduced 19-87 (up to 225% based on missing HP) >>> 20% missing mana

Pet healing now capped 12-45 (based on levels 1-12); still 70% of damage dealt

Monster AD is lower on every clear after the first. Level 1 and 18 are the same, but monsters will deal a bit less damage

Anti-Poaching

Large Monster Armor/Magic Resistance increased 20 >>> 42

Small Monster Armor/Magic Resistance increased 0 >>> 20

Jungle Item bonus damage to non-Epic Monsters increased 20% >>> 42%

Minion XP Penalty

Jungler minion experience changed 40-75% (based on minutes 0-14) >>> 30-100% (based on minutes 0-20)

No longer locks penalty on Avatar completion

Levels down comeback experience threshold increased 1.1 >>> 1.5

Doran's/Support Starting Items

Now limited to 1 Doran's item.

Doran's Blade buffs: AD increased 8 >>> 10 HP increased 80 >>> 100

Doran's Shield buffs: HP increased 80 >>> 110 Endure HP Regeneration increased 0-40 >>> 0-45 (based on current missing HP)

Doran's Ring buffs: AP increased 15 >>> 18 HP increased 70 >>> 90 Dark Seal HP increased 40 >>> 50

Relic Shield buffs: AP increased 5 >>> 7 HP increased 30 >>> 50

Spectral Sickle buffs: AD increased 5 >>> 6 HP increased 10 >>> 25

Spellthief's Edge buffs: AP increased 8 >>> 10 HP increased 10 >>> 25

Steel Shoulderguards buffs: AD increased 3 >>> 4 HP increased 30 >>> 50



Anti-Snowball Adjustments

Dragons

Cloud Dragon: Cloudbringer's Grace Bonus Move Speed and Slow Resistance per stack reduced 7% >>> 5% Cloud Dragon Soul Bonus Move Speed increased 15% >>> 20%

Hextech Dragon: Hextech Prowess Ability Haste and Attack Speed per stack reduced 7.5% >>> 5% Hextech Dragon Soul base Slow increased 40/30% >>> 45/35% (melee/ranged)

Infernal Dragon: Infernal Might bonus AD and AP per stack reduced 5% >>> 3% Infernal Dragon Soul base damage increased 80 >>> 100

Mountain Dragon: Mountainous Vigor bonus Armor and MR per stack reduced 8% >>> 5% Mountain Dragon Soul base shield increased 180 >>> 220

Ocean Dragon: Oceanic Will missing HP Regeneration per stack reduced 2.5% >>> 2%

Ocean Dragon Soul buffs: Base heal increased 130 >>> 150 Base mana restore increased 80 >>> 100



Rift Herald Gold

Local Gold reduced 200 >>> 100

Death Timers

Respawn timers reduced levels 2-9 8/10/12/14/16/21/27.5/30 >>> 6/8/8/10/12/16/21/26 seconds (unchanged level 1 and 10-18)

Turret Platings

Gold per plate reduced 175 >>> 125

Rune Changes

Arcane Comet damage adjusted 30-100 (+35% bAD) (+20% AP) >>> 30-130 (+10% bAD) (+5% AP)

Conqueror nerfs: bAD per stack reduced 1.2-2.7 >>> 1.08-2.4 (based on level) AP per stack reduced 2-4.5 >>> 1.8-4 (based on level)

Dark Harvest damage adjusted 20-60 (+25% bAD) (+15% AP) >>> 20-80 (+10% bAD) (+5% AP)

Electrocute damage adjusted 30-180 (+40% bAD) (+25% AP) >>> 30-220 (+10% bAD) (+5% AP)

First Strike bonus damage reduced 9% >>> 8%

Fleet Footwork heal adjusted 10-100 (+30% bAD) (+20% AP) >>> 10-125 (+10% bAD) (+5% AP)

Lethal Tempo Attack Speed per stack reduced 10-15/4-9% >>> 9-13.5/3.6-8% (based on level) (melee/ranged)

Press The Attack Exposed damage amplifier reduced 8-12% (based on level) >>> 8% flat

Summon Aery adjustments: Damage adjusted 10-40 (+15% bAD) (+10% AP) >>> 10-50 (+10% bAD) (+5% AP) Shield adjusted 30-75 (+35% bAD) (+22.5% AP) >>> 30-100 (+10% bAD) (+5% AP)

Taste of Blood heal adjusted 16-30 (+15% bAD) (+8% AP) >>> 16-40 (10% bAD) (+5% AP)

Waterwalking adjustments: AD increased 3-18 >>> 7.8-18 (based on level) AP increased 5-30 >>> 13-30 (based on level) Bonus Move Speed reduced 25 >>> 10



Baron Nashor

Base HP increased 12600 >>> 15000

Champion Buffs

Galio

W – Shield of Durand buffs: Cooldown reduced 18/17.5/17/16.5/16 >>> 18/17/16/15/14 seconds Passive: Anti-Magic Bulwark restoration time reduced 12 flat >>> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds



Jinx

HP per level increased 100 >>> 105

P – Get Excited! bonus Attack Speed on kill can stack

R – Super Mega Death Rocket! buffs: Cooldown reduced 75/65/55 >>> 70/60/50 seconds Maximum damage increased 300/450/600 (+150% bAD) >>> 325/475/625 (+165% bAD) (minimum is still 10% of the maximum)



Milio

P – Fired Up! is now always considered Milio's damage; does not steal kill credit. Enables Chemtech Putrifier through alles.

E – Warm Hugs buffs:

Shield base value increased 60/85/110/135/160 >>> 60/90/120/150/180

Recharge time reduced 18/17/16/15/14 >>> 17/16/15/14/13 seconds

R – Breath of Life AP ratio increased 30% >>> 50%

Morgana

W – Tormented Shadow buffs: AP ratio increased 14% >>> 17% Monster damage ratio increased 155% >>> 165%

E – Black Shield cooldown increased 24/22/20/18/16 > 26/23.5/21/18.5/16 seconds

R – Soul Shackles buffs: Move Speed increased 5/30/55% towards enemies >>> 10/35/60% all directions Stun duration increased 1.5 >>> 1.5/1.75/2 seconds Damage: 150/225/300 (+70% AP) >>> 175/250/325 (+80% AP)



Ziggs

Q – Bouncing Bomb collision radius increased 150 >>> 180

Champion Nerfs

Akshan

Q – Avengerang bonus Move Speed reduced 40% flat >>> 20/25/30/35/40%

Bel'Veth

P – Death in Lavender Attack Speed after spell cast reduced 25-50% (scales linear by level) >>> 20-40% (scales using stat progression multiplier)

E – Royal Maelstrom adjustments: Damage reduction reduced 70% >>> 42/49/56/63/70% Minimum damage per hit adjusted to 8/10/12/14/16 (+6% AD) >>> 6/7/8/9/10 (+8% AD) On-hit, on-attack, and spell effect modifier increased 6-24% >>> 8-32% (based on target's missing HP) Damage can now Critically Strike

R – Endless Banquet: True Form adjustments: Out-of-combat Move Speed adjusted 25/50/75 >>> 10/45/80 Enhanced Void Coral Bonus: True Form Void Remora HP adjusted 40/50/60% >>> 20/45/70% (based on minion's max HP)



Kai'Sa

Base Armor reduced 28 >>> 25

Quinn

AD per level increased 2.4 >>> 2.7

Base HP reduced 603 >>> 565

Base Move Speed reduced 335 >>> 330

Zed

W – Living Shadow cooldown increased 20/18.5/17/15.5/14 to 20/19.25/18.5/17.75/17 seconds

System Buffs

Blighting Jewel

Cost reduced 1250 >>> 1100 (Void Staff price unchanged)

Youmuu's Ghostblade

Haunt Lethality increased 3-12 >>> 7-18 (based on level 1-18)

System Nerfs

Duskblade of Draktharr

Ability Haste reduced 20 >>> 15

Nightstalker increased damage reduced 0-18% >>> 0-16% (based on target's missing HP 0-70%)

System Adjustments

Lord Dominik's Regards

Bugfix: Now properly amplifies damage dealt into shields

Giant Slayer bonus damage reduced 0-25% >>> 0-22% (based on max HP difference)

The League of Legends Patch 13.20 is expected to hit live servers on October 11th, 2023. Note that this League of Legends Patch 13.20 Preview may not exactly represent the full patch notes once the update goes live.