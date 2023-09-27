League of Legends Update 13.19 Patch Notes

League of Legends 13.19 is the patch that Worlds 2023 will be played on, so a lot of the changes are meant to affect pro play (no top LeBlanc pls). Also, it's Worlds, so Lee Sin is getting buffed.

There is also a new audio accessibility update for global ultimates.

Champion Changes

Azir

Q – Conquering Sands Cooldown: 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds >>> 14/12/10/8/6 seconds



Briar

Base Stats Attack Speed Growth: 2.5% >>> 2.3%

Q – Head Rush Logic Update: Q is now properly tagged as an attack reset for interactions like Hail of Blades

W – Blood Frenzy NEW: Added a Fury Bar to display the remaining duration of Frenzy Tooltip Update: W – Blood Frenzy's tooltip now clarifies that casting W does not remove or replace the empowered Blood Frenzy granted by R.

W – Snack Attack Healing: 35/42.5/50/57.5/65% >>> 36/42/48/54/60% Increased Damage Against Minions and Monsters: 20% >>> 10% Maximum Percent Missing Health Damage Against Minions and Monsters: 500 >>> 400 Bugfix: Fixed a bug that caused the percent missing health damage to be able to critically strike. NEW: Added a short minimum cooldown after casting Snack Attack to prevent double casts with high haste builds.

E – Chilling Scream Bugfix: Fixed a bug where knocked back enemies would sometimes not be stunned after hitting player-created terrain.

R – Certain Death NEW: Pinging R now tells teammates which enemies are in range. Bugfix: Fixed a bug where Briar would become stuck attacking the wrong targets if Certain Death's target died during the cast time.

Miscellaneous Challenges: Briar is now properly tagged as a Noxian champion for Challenges. Item Recommendations: Briar's recommended items have been updated. Rune Recommendations: Briar's recommended runes have been updated.



Galio

R – Hero's Entrance Cooldown: 200/180/160 seconds >>> 180/160/140 seconds



Gangplank

R – Cannon Barrage Cooldown: 180/160/140 seconds >>> 170/150/130 seconds Upgrade – Death's Daughter Slow: 60% for 1 second >>> 75% for 1 second Upgrade – Raise Morale Movement Speed: 30% for 2 seconds >>> 40% for 2 seconds



Jhin

R – Curtain Call Minimum Physical Damage: 50/125/200 (+25% total AD) >>> 64/154/244 (+25% total AD)



LeBlanc

Base Stats Attack Speed Ratio: 0.625 >>> 0.4 Attack Speed Growth: 1.4% >>> 2.2% Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 >>> 2.7 Mana Growth: 55 >>> 25 Mana Regeneration Growth: 1 >>> 0.8

W – Distortion Magic Damage: 75/115/155/195/235 (+60% AP) >>> 75/115/155/195/235 (+65% AP)

E – Ethereal Chains Magic Damage from Initial Cast: 50/70/90/110/130 (+30% AP) >>> 50/70/90/110/130 (+35% AP)



Lee Sin

Base Stats Base Armor: 34 >>> 36

W – Iron Will Lifesteal and Spell Vamp: 5/10.5/16/21.5/27% >>> 10/14/18/22/26%

E – Tempest Magic Damage: 35/65/95/125/155 (+100% AD) >>> 35/60/85/110/135 (+100% AD)



Lissandra

W – Ring of Frost Root Duration: 1.1/1.2/1.3/1.4/1.5 seconds >>> 1.25/1.35/1.45/1.55/1.65 seconds



Nunu & Willump

E – Snowball Barrage Magic Damage per Hit: 16/24/32/40/48 (+10% AP) >>> 16/24/32/40/48 (+15% AP) Maximum Total Magic Damage: 144/216/288/360/432 (+90% AP) >>> 144/216/288/360/432 (+135% AP) (Note: Including the damage upon rooting an enemy, this totals to 164/246/328/411/492 (+215% AP))



Pyke

Base Stats Health Growth: 104 >>> 110

W – Ghostwater Dive Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds >>> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds



Rek'Sai

Passive – Fury of the Xer'Sai Maximum Heal when Burrowed: 15-125 (+2-12% maximum health (increases every 3 levels)) >>> 10 (+2-10% maximum health (increases each individual level))

Q – Queen's Wrath Bonus Physical Damage: 34/38/42/46/50% Total AD >>> 30/35/40/45/50% Total AD

W – Burrow Bonus Movement Speed: 15/20/25/30 (levels 1/6/11/16) >>> 5/10/15 (levels 1/6/11)

W – Un-burrow Physical Damage: 50/65/80/95/110 (+80% Bonus AD) >>> 50/85/120/155/190 (+80% Bonus AD)



Renekton

Base Stats Base Magic Resistance: 32 >>> 28



Syndra

Q – Dark Sphere Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+70% AP) >>> 75/110/145/180/215 (+70% AP)



Twitch

R – Spray And Pray Missile Speed: 4000 >>> 5000



Zeri

Base Stats Base Movement Speed: 335 >>> 330



Item Changes

Randuin's Omen

Total Cost: 3000 >>> 2700

Seeker's Armguard

Armor: 15 >>> 20

Statikk Shiv

Electroshock Damage to Minions: 200 >>> 150

ARAM Adjustments

Buffs

Briar: 100% Healing >>> 130% Healing, 100% Damage Taken >>> 95% Damage Taken, 100% Damage Dealt >>> 105% Damage Dealt

Nerfs

Galio: 95% Damage Dealt >>> 90% Damage Dealt

Kennen: 95% Damage Taken >>> 100% Damage Taken

Taliyah: 105% Damage Dealt >>> 100% Damage Dealt

Behavioral Systems

Ranked Restrictions: Now when receiving penalties for disruptive behavior you can receive ranked restrictions in addition to your other penalties. These keep you from playing ranked game modes until you clear them.

Reenabling Ranked: Get rid of your ranked restriction by playing 5 games of a non-ranked mode. These queues include Blind Pick, Draft Pick, ARAM, and Rotating Game Modes.

Ping Adjustments

Pinging any allied information on the tab scoreboard and UI now only displays that information to the pinger in the chat and will be designated by [SELF]. This will affect the following pings:

Allied Portrait (Alive and Time until Respawn)

Allied Level

Allied Ultimate Cooldown

Allied Primary and Secondary Rune Trees

Allied Summoner Spell 1 and 2

Allied Item Slots 1-6

Allied Trinket Slot

The following pings have not been changed and will still be displayed to your entire team:

Pinging your own information in the scoreboard pings as normal to allies.

Pinging neutral and enemy information in the scoreboard (dragon timers, enemy summoner spells, etc) prints out as normal to allies.

Pinging your own character portrait prints out that value for your team.

Accessibility Update

You can now opt into visual notifications for global sound effects in game (Sion Ultimate, Corki Package, Briar Ultimate etc.) This notification will be off by default. When enabled, they will appear next to the kill callouts you're already familiar with.

You can enable this feature in the “Interface” tab of the game settings menu in a new section called “Accessibility.” The option is labeled: “Display Champion Sound Notifications”

Bugfixes and QoL Changes

Fixed a bug that caused Malzahar's E – Malefic Visions to not spread if it was cast on a minion as it was dying.

Fixed a bug that caused Ivern's E – Triggerseed to not apply the second shield if he had Moonstone.

Fixed a bug that caused Ornn's Passive – Living Forge to not increase his bonus stats by 4% when upgrading additional Mythic items into Masterwork items.

Fixed a bug that caused Evelynn to be unable to hear her Q cast if it hit the target at max range.

Fixed a bug where Briar's R – Certain Death leap would inflict AoE damage when the leap is canceled by the mark/dash Summoner Spell.

Fixed bugged interactions between Briar's R – Certain Death and Tahm Kench and Kalista's ultimate abilities.

Fixed a bug that caused Karthus's passive form to deal damage to allied teammates when he was slain by Briar in a berserk state.

Fixed a bug that allowed Briar's R to maintain vision of enemies if Briar was in a revive state.

Fixed a bug that was causing Briar's R – Certain Death VFX to not play when cast at maximum range.

Fixed a bug that caused Briar's W dash to cancel existing move commands.

Fixed a bug that caused Briar's Q to not bring her over walls if the target was standing next to said wall.

Fixed a bug that caused Street Demon Briar's E SFX to not play correctly.

Fixed a bug that caused Briar's Passive to be applied by abilities through spell shields under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug that caused Briar's R true sight to stop working on Yuumi while she was untargetable.

Fixed a bugged interaction with Briar's W and R that would cause Briar to not be in a Berserk state upon reaching the target and create two explosions under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug that caused Briar's transition between attacks to her idle animations to not play correctly.

Fixed a bug that caused Hextech Drake's lightning chain to not trigger while the drake was attacking.

Fixed a bug that caused First Strike to not grant gold for abilities that had killed a target.

Fixed a bug that caused First Strike to not grant gold for damage dealt to enemy shields.

Fixed a bug where First Strike would not grant gold for damage dealt right before the effect ended.

Fixed a bug where self-casting abilities like Lulu's shield near one of Naafiri's packmates would grant the shield to Naafiri instead.

Fixed a bug that caused Naafiri's packmates to ignore crowd control effects.

Fixed a bug that caused execution announcements to play for both teams even if the champion was executed in the Fog of War. Note: This should still play for both teams in situations where a champion is executed by an Epic monster.

Fixed a bug where the camera would lock for a moment if a player was slain or untargetable during K'Sante's ultimate ability animation.

Fixed a bug that caused Rift Herald to be able to charge the same tower twice if the original target was destroyed.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Ahri's Q to not properly update its location when returning to Ahri if she was in the Fog of War.

Fixed a bug that caused Orianna's R – Command: Shockwave to be castable beyond its intended range.

Fixed a bug that caused Viego to fail to possess enemies within his attack range if he attempted to do so while Berserked.

Fixed a bug with Unsealed Spellbook where you could get stuck with Unleashed Teleport if it upgraded while you were swapped to it.

Fixed a bug that caused Jhin to use his homeguards running animation to play instead of his normal running animation.

Fixed a bug that caused visual issues with Renata Glasc's model if she cast her ultimate ability while she was running.

Fixed a bug where Duskblade and Heartsteel's effects would not reset upon dying.

Fixed a bug that caused Bard's R stasis to not stop the drake from moving.

Fixed a bug that caused Jax's E and R ability VFX to be visible from the Fog of War.

Fixed a bug that caused Neeko's ultimate ability VFX to be visible from the Fog of War.

Fixed a bug that caused Yone's E to fail to return him to his original position if he was Bard ulted during a specific time.

Fixed a bug that was causing Duskblade's granted invulnerability to not correctly interact with other forms of invulnerability.

Fixed a bug that was causing Warden Jax's cape and shoulder armor to clip with the champion's model during certain animations.

Fixed a bug where Battle Boss Ziggs' Satchel Charge (W) VFX was cut off on elevated terrain.

Fixed a bug where Odyssey Ziggs' Satchel Charge (W) VFX was cut off on elevated terrain.

New Skins – La Ilusión

La Ilusión skins for Nidalee, Renata Glasc (+ Prestige), Ziggs, Qiyana, Draven, and Gnar will be available on September 27th, 2023 at 23:00 CEST.