League of Legends Update 14.2 is here, bringing the newest champion Smolder, the Fiery Fledgling along with… mage buffs? Check these changes out and more here at the League of Legends Update 14.2 Patch Notes.

Passive – Dragon Practice

Smolder gains stacks of Dragon Practice whenever he kills a unit with Super Scorcher Breath or hits an enemy champion with an ability. Each stack increases the damage of his basic abilities.

Q – Super Scorcher Breath

Smolder shoots a ball of flame at his target. This ability evolves as he gains stacks of Dragon Practice. At the first tier, it explodes around the target. At the second tier, it sends out extra explosions beyond the target. At the final tier, it deals true damage over time and executes low-health enemies.

W – Achooo!

Smolder sneezes out a fiery glob that damages and slows enemies. Hitting an enemy champion sparks an explosion around them.

E – Flap, Flap, Flap

Smolder takes flight, gaining Move Speed and ignoring terrain for a short time. He fires a barrage of flame at an enemy in range, prioritizing enemy champions with the lowest health.

R – MMOOOMMMM!

Smolder calls out to his mom for help. She breathes a huge wave of fire over a long range, damaging enemies in her path. Those caught in the center are slowed and take extra damage. If she hits Smolder, the flames heal him.

Champion Changes

Ahri

E – Charm Cooldown: 14 seconds >>> 12 seconds



Blitzcrank

Base Stats Base Armor: 40 >>> 37

E – Power Fist Damage: 200% Total AD (+25% AP) >>> 180% Total AD (+25% AP)



Briar

Passive – Crimson Curse Healing Amplification: 0.5% per 1% missing health >>> 0.4% (+0.025% per 100 bonus health) per 1% missing health

Bleed Tick Rate: 1 second >>> 0.5 seconds (Note: Total bleed damage and duration are unchanged.)

Q – Head Rush Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+80% bonus AD) physical damage >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+80% bonus AD) (+60% AP) magic damage Defensive Reductions: 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% armor reduction >>> 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% armor and magic resistance reduction New: Q now applies on-hit effects and lifesteal

W – Blood Frenzy Bite Heal: 36/42/48/54/60% of damage dealt >>> 25/30/35/40/45% of damage dealt (+5% of Briar’s maximum health) Removed: W no longer critically strikes for 5-65(+5% AD) bonus damage. (Note: W can still critically strike like a basic attack for 100% total AD.)



Camille

Base Stats Base Health: 646 >>> 670

Passive – Adaptive Defenses Cooldown: 20/15/10 seconds (levels 1/7/13) >>> 18/14/10 seconds (levels 1/7/13)

Q – Precision Protocol Bonus Movement Speed: 20/25/30/35/40% >>> 30/32.5/35/37.5/40%



Darius

Q – Decimate Mana Cost: 30/35/40/45/50 mana >>> 25/30/35/40/45 mana Healing based on Missing Health per Target: 13% per target (up to a maximum of 39%) >>> 15% per target (up to a maximum of 45%)

E – Apprehend Passive Armor Penetration: 15/20/25/30/35% >>> 20/25/30/35/40%



Ezreal

Q – Mystic Shot Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+130% AD) (+15% AP) >>> 20/45/70/95/120 (+135% AD) (+15% AP)

W – Essence Flux Damage: 80/135/190/245/300 (+60% bonus AD) (+70/75/80/85/90% AP) >>> 80/135/190/245/300 (+100% bonus AD) (+70/75/80/85/90% AP)

R – Trueshot Barrage Damage: 350/500/650 (+100% bonus AD) (+90% AP) >>> 350/525/700 (+120% bonus AD) (+90% AP)



Fizz

Q – Urchin Strike Magic Damage: 10/25/40/55/70 (+50% AP) >>> 10/25/40/55/70 (+45% AP) (Note: 100% AD physical damage and on-hit effectiveness unchanged.)

W – Seastone Trident Total Magic Damage Over Time: 20/30/40/50/60 (+40% AP) >>> 20/30/40/50/60 (+30% AP)



Garen

W – Courage 30% Damage Reduction Duration: 2/2.75/3.5/4.25/5 >>> 4 seconds at all ranks

E – Judgment Damage per Spin: 4/8/12/16/20 (+0-8.2 (based on level)) (+32/34/36/38/40% AD) >>> 4/8/12/16/20 (+0-8.2 (based on level)) (+36/37/38/39/40% AD)



Gragas

Base Stats Armor Growth: 4.8 >>> 5 Health Growth: 109 >>> 115

R – Explosive Cask Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds >>> 100/85/70 seconds



Gwen

Passive – A Thousand Cuts Damage: 1% (+0.65% per 100 AP) of the target's maximum health >>> 1% (+0.72% per 100 AP) of the target's maximum health



Hwei

E – Subject: Torment Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds >>> 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds

EQ – Grim Visage Flee Duration: 1 second at all ranks >>> 1/1.125/1.25/1.375/1.5 seconds



Illaoi

Base Stats Base Mana: 300 >>> 350 Mana Growth: 50 >>> 60 Health Growth: 109 >>> 115

Passive – Prophet of an Elder God Missing Health Heal upon Tentacle Hit: 4.5% of missing health >>> 5% of missing health



Jax

E – Counter Strike Minimum Damage: 55/85/115/145/175 (+70% AP) (+4% of target's maximum health) >>> 40/70/100/130/160 (+70% AP) (+3.5% of target's maximum health) (Note: Maximum damage values are still 2x the minimum damage values.)



Karma

Base Stats Base Health: 604 >>> 630

Q – Inner Flame Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+50% AP) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+70% AP)

E – Inspire Shield Strength: 80/120/160/200/240 (+45% AP) >>> 80/125/170/215/260 (+60% AP)



Karthus

Q – Lay Waste Damage: 43/61/79/97/115 (+35% AP) >>> 45/65/85/105/125 (+35% AP)

W – Wall of Pain Magic Resist Reduction: 15% >>> 25%



Rumble

Q – Flamespitter Damage: 135/150/165/180/195 (+110% AP) (+6/7/8/9/10% of target's maximum health) >>> 125/140/155/170/185 (+110% AP) (+6/7/8/9/10% of target's maximum health)

E – Electro Harpoon Magic Resist Reduction: 12/14/16/18/20% >>> 10/12/14/16/18%



Shen

Base Stats Base Attack Damage: 60 >>> 64



Teemo

E – Toxic Shot Magic Damage On-Hit: 14/25/36/47/58 (+30% AP) >>> 14/25/36/47/58 (+25% AP)

R – Noxious Trap Charge Charge Time: 30025/20 seconds >>> 35/30/25 seconds



Twisted Fate

Base Stats Base Attack Speed: 0.651 >>> 0.625 (Note: Attack Speed ratio unchanged.) Attack Speed Growth: 3.22% >>> 3%

Passive – Loaded Dice New: Critical strikes now roll an additional 6 sided die that is weighted towards 1 rather than 6.

Q – Wild Cards Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+90% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+90% AP) (+50% bonus AD)

W – Pick A Card New: 0.575 critical strike multiplier added (increases damage by up to 57.5% based on critical strike chance) New: 0.350 critical strike multiplier added (increases damage by up to 35% based on critical strike chance) New: 0.250 critical strike multiplier added (increases damage by up to 25% based on critical strike chance) QoL Adjustment: Locking in a card now resets Twisted Fate’s auto attack timer QoL Adjustment: Pick a Card now affects Inhibitors and the Nexus

E – Stacked Deck Bonus Attack Speed: 10/17.5/25/32.5/40% >>> 10/22.5/35/47.5/60% Damage: 65/90/115/140/165 (+50% AP) >>> 65/90/115/140/165 (+50% AP) (+75% bonus AD) QoL Adjustment: Stacked Deck now affects towers at 50% effectiveness QoL Adjustment: TF’s deck now becomes fully stacked on spawn



Veigar

Base Stats Base Health: 550 >>> 580



Item Changes

Bloodsong

Expose Weakness Increased Damage: 12% (melee) / 8% (ranged) >>> 10% (melee) / 6% (ranged)

Experimental Hexplate

Item Recipe: Noonquiver + Tunneler + 600 gold >>> Hearthbound Axe + Tunneler + 700 gold

Attack Speed: 20% >>> 25%

Passive – Overdrive: 35% bonus Attack Speed >>> 30% bonus Attack Speed

Frozen Heart

Total Cost: 2300 >>> 2400

Horizon Focus

Passive – Hypershot and Focus Range Requirement: 700 >>> 600

Passive – Focus AoE Reveal Radius: 1200 units >>> 1400 units

Phantom Dancer

Item Recipe: Hearthbound Axe + Cloak of Agility + 1000 gold >>> Zeal + Rectrix + 800 gold

Riftmaker

Total Cost: 3000 >>> 3100

Steel Sigil

Total Cost: 1200 >>> 1100 (Note: Due to the gold decrease to Steel Sigil, the combine costs for items building out of of it such as Death’s Dance and Guardian Angel have had their combine costs increased by 100, but total cost is unchanged.)



Stormsurge

Ability Power: 100 >>> 90

Passive – Squall Damage: 100-200 (+30% AP) (melee) / 75-150 (+22.5% AP) (ranged) >>> 100-200 (+20% AP) (melee) / 75-150 (+15% AP) (ranged)

Stridebreaker

Attack Speed: 25% >>> 30%

Total Cost: 3100 >>> 3000

Support Items

The gold penalty now applies globally to anyone who has a support item in their inventory. Additionally, every champion with a support item now contributes towards hitting the minion penalty.

Other Changes in League of Legends 14.2

Bounty Gold: 20-80% of a players bounty is reduced depending on team gold deficit >>> 30-90% of a players bounty is reduced depending on team gold deficit

Ability Haste per Infernal Cinder: 0.3 >>> 0.6

Gameplay Improvements

We don’t believe that Kayn should be able to accelerate passive orb gain through runes. We’ve previously adjusted this with First Strike previously and are now doing the same for Aery now. As such, Kayn’s Passive no longer works with Aery.

Rhaast’s R now heals even if the unit dies during the channel.

Taric E now ghosts units during the cast.

Rammus will properly play his AA animation when his W ends.

Kled Q is no longer variable duration, changing from 1.75-2 seconds to 1.75 flat.

Evelynn now tracks enemies falling under ult threshold much more often.

Jayce Hammer E now uses regular knockback instead of fixed distance upon the spell being cast.

Evelynn W can no longer target small monsters (Medium Krug and larger only). It already cannot target minions.

Heimerdinger Q and R+Q turrets now update their stats every 1 second, reflecting level-ups, rank-ups, and AP purchases. They no longer snapshot their stats when summoned.

Teemo’s default adaptive force stat changed: Attack Damage ⇒ Ability Power

Ability Power Yorick’s in-games runes will now replace Glacial Augment with First Strike and Aftershock with Grasp of the Undying. This will affect 0.06% of Yorick players.

Gragas W now applies against turrets and other structures, dealing 50% normal damage.

Gragas W now applies damage in an AoE when targeting structures and includes them in its AoE when targeting units nearby.

Kennen will now respawn with W fully stacked.

Ornn R and R2 will no longer be able to target allies or the minimap.

Cho’Gath R now grants +2.5 cast range per stack, maximum +25 range at 10 stacks.

Cho’Gath R attack range per stack increased: 4.62 / 6.15 / 7.69 ⇒ 4.7 / 6.2 / 7.7

Cho’Gath R tooltip now displays the range increases if you hold Shift for more info.

Fizz W now applies to structures at 50% damage. The DoT does not apply to inhibitors.

Jax W and R now apply to structures at 50% damage.

Lulu’s Pix moves faster, especially when further away from its target.

Vayne Q-empowered autos cannot be accidentally canceled.

Kog’Maw gains an AA range indicator during his W (like Lethal Tempo/RFC).

Nami R will strike behind her on cast to mirror visuals and similar spells.

Trundle Q has 25 bonus range.

Volibear Q has 25 bonus range.

Nocturne Q trail has 25 units more forgiveness before you count as outside of it.

Nocturne Q trail now attaches to large and epic monsters in addition to champions.

Brand's Passive now damages every 0.25 seconds instead of every 1.05 seconds.

Nilah W now buffers out of other spells.

Nilah W can now be cast during other spell windups.

Nilah EQ is very inconsistent and often doesn't fire Q—adjusted to be more consistent.

Wards that would be placed beside a brush are now slightly nudged into them.

Ziggs’ W should be able to be activated while rooted etc.

Swain’s Passive will now be tracked in his tooltip and icon.

Poppy’s buckler will now bounce back to her if her target is dead when it hits.

Akali’s Passive now extends itself very slightly if attacks are taken in the last few frames before the buff expires.

Shaco’s clone will now attack the nearest visible enemy champion within 1500 range of it when dead.

Shaco’s clone will now stop to cast the fake W and will only do so within 300 units of Shaco prime.

Shaco clone will stop to cast a fake E and will only do so within 575 units of Shaco prime’s E target, this also fakes a missile.

Scryer’s Bloom will no longer reveal champion pets for longer than champions, as that was unintentionally revealing those characters for longer.

Shifted Tiamat and Ravenous Hydra actives to use attack timers if those are lower than their cast time.

Momentum items (Dead Man’s Plate, Trailblazer) will no longer lose

Momentum when attacking traps or plants.

A number of champions properly have cooldowns listed on their passives.

Practice Tool Updates

Button added to spawn Voidgrubs and Jungle Monsters

Button added to create a Spell Shield on your Target

Button added to copy your Inventory to your Target

Button added to cycle between various CC Effects on your champion

Reset Game now sets the game times to 0:00 in order to help with timing jungle clears

Fixed a bug that caused Reset Game to use the incorrect icon

Bugfixes in League of Legends 14.2

QoL Adjustments

Quick Play surrender time adjusted for when 50% of active players vote “yes.” Changed from 15 minutes to 20 minutes.

Updated Nidalee’s recommended items in shop.

Removed the pop out option for chat windows in the League Client.

Added statue locations for Hubris on maps other than Summoner’s Rift.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that caused kills to sometimes show up as double kills on the scoreboard.

Fixed a bug that caused Master Yi’s Highlander ability to not block the slow effect from Ahri’s charm.

Fixed a bug that caused Akali to be unable to cast abilities for about 1.5 seconds if she uses passive auto attack at the last second.

Fixed a bug that caused Katarina R to get into states where the spell casts but does not deal damage or launch knives.

Fixed a bug that caused Lux Q to rarely break spell shields but still apply full effects.

Fixed a bug that caused Bard’s W visuals to not properly sync with the faster prep time.

Fixed a bug that caused players to be able to flash out of grounded zones they had teleported onto if they were spamming the flash key, F.

Fixed a bug that caused Jhin’s 4th shot, when fired within a few frames of his out of combat reload, to sometimes fail.

Fixed a bug that caused Heimerdinger’s turrets to have their attack speed slowed by Warden’s Mail and Randuin’s Omen.

Shaco clone will properly duplicate energized stacks and effects.

Shaco boxes will proc cosmic drive.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Neeko to get stuck running on all fours for the duration of the game.

Fixed a bug that caused Arcane Comet to cancel auto attacks if it fires in the windup.

Fixed a bug that caused Glacial Augment missiles to break spell shields.

Fixed a bug that caused Sion passive movement speed to decay at variable speeds depending on the other effects acting on him at the time.

Fixed a bug that caused Rakan’s W to count as an immunity.

Fixed a bug that caused Irelia’s Q dash to not properly reset if cast at max range and the target dies right before she arrives.

Fixed a bug that caused Lulu’s R bonus health to be slightly delayed in some rare cases.

Fixed a bug that caused Lulu to be unable to cast Q when she was CC’d.

Fixed a bug that caused Rift Scuttler to respawn at 3:32 instead of 3:30.

Fixed a bug where Rift Scuttler would create inaccurate timers when killed early in the game.

Fixed a bug that caused Hwei’s QQ to sometimes explode when hitting walls or other champion abilities.

Fixed a bug that caused Hwei’s E to sometimes get redirected by walls or other champion abilities.

Fixed a bug that caused multiple champions to be able to pilot Rift Herald at the same time.

Fixed a bug that caused Stormsurge to reflect damage back to the caster when attacking Neeko’s clone.

Fixed a bug that caused Neeko to be able to remove the turret backdoor bonus.

Fixed a bug that caused Mikael’s Blessing to be able to be used on non-champions.

Fixed a bug that caused Malignance and Hexplate to sometimes grant too much ability haste to certain champions.

Fixed a bug that caused Bard’s W to be able to be cast repeatedly.

Fixed a bug that caused Azir to sometimes be knocked out extremely far when charging with Rift Herald.

Fixed a bug that caused Lich Bane to not show up under the Ability Haste items section of the shop.

Fixed a bug that caused Zeke’s Convergence to not show up under the mana items section of the shop.

Fixed a bug that caused Cosmic Drive to not show up under the health and regeneration section of the shop.

Fixed a bug that caused the Anguish passive of Unending Despair to deal less damage after being upgraded by Ornn into Hope Adrift.

Fixed a bug that caused The Unspoken Parasite to unintentionally grant the user Ability Haste.

Fixed a bug that caused secondary objective timers over 10 minutes to overlap the icon on the scoreboard.

Fixed a bug that caused jungle companions to deal more damage than intended when dashing onto a camp.

Fixed a bug that caused Stormsurge to improperly give kill credit when activated early.

Fixed a bug that caused Tahm Kench to be able to activate Experimental Hexplate without using his R.

Fixed a bug that caused Ravenous Hydra’s cast time to not use attack windup values.

Fixed a bug that caused Void Sentinel and Brambleback to spawn after the first time their draconic counterparts were killed, regardless of the Baron Timer.

Fixed a bug that caused Verdant Barrier’s cooldown to not be inherited by Banshee’s Veil.

Fixed a bug that caused Rod of Ages to still display in the Ability Haste section of the shop.

Fixed a bug that caused Stridebreaker to still display in the Ability Haste section of the shop.

Fixed a bug that caused Experimental Hexplate to still display in the armorpenetration section of the shop.

Fixed a bug that caused some abilities to not receive Ability Haste directly after spawning. For example, as Karthus spawned and was spamming R the ability would sometimes go on

Fixed a bug that caused Voltaic Cyclosword to be able to slow through Unstoppable and Unslowable states.

Fixed a bug that caused Spirit Visage’s bonus shielding counter to count Kaenic Rookern’s Magebane passive shield.

Fixed a bug that caused T.U.R.B.O.’s item icon to not display the item’s passive cooldown.

Fixed a bug that caused Kaenic Rookern and Celestial Opposition shield sizes to not adjust based on champion size.

Fixed a bug that caused slows from Hwei’s QE and EE to stack.

Fixed a bug where Baron could take excess damage from specific abilities when damaged from far away

Fixed a bug that caused Hwei’s spellslot to lock temporarily if he leveled up a skill while opening a spellbook.

Fixed a bug that caused Imperial Mandate’s debuff VFX to be shorter than the actual debuff duration.

Fixed a bug that caused Hwei’s Q to be locked into one form if he died while casting QQ as the player was reconnecting to the game.

Fixed a bug that caused some abilities to be cast backwards when used simultaneously with a blink in conjunction with the Clamp Cast Targeting setting.

Fixed a bug that caused some ability indicators to point the wrong direction when channeling and moving in conjunction with the Clamp Cast Targeting setting.

Fixed a bug that caused Zac’s E to sometimes go backwards after maxing the ability.

Fixed a bug that caused Wit’s End to still appear in the Attack Damage section of the shop.

Fixed a bug that caused Zoe’s Ravenous Hydra shard to have no effect.

Fixed a bug that caused Hwei to be able to open a spellbook despite not having enough Mana.

Fixed a bug that caused Bard’s W animation to be partially skipped when transitioning to the fully charged version.

Fixed a bug that caused certain jungle monsters to not spawn in the practice tool.

Fixed a bug that caused Lucian’s passive to sometimes spam the ability’s VFX.

Fixed a bug that caused Rumble R and Viktor E to have issues when used with Clamp Cast Targeting.

Cosmetic Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Cosmic Reaver’s Kassadin was missing his parallax textures.

Fixed a bug where Dawnbringer and Pulsefire Riven’s Shield of Valor (E) VFX was rendering over impassable terrain and structures.

Fixed a bug where Broken Covenant Riven’s Dance (Ctrl+3), Recall (B), and Revive VFX were cut-off when triggered on lower graphic settings.

Fixed a bug where Battle Bunny Prime Riven’s feet were sliding on the ground during Idle animations.

Fixed a bug where Winter Wonder, Bewitching, and Street Demons Neeko’s Pop Blossom (R) outer ring indicator appears skewed under certain circumstances from the enemy’s POV.

Fixed a bug where Withered Rose Talon’s Rake (W) VFX were extending past the spell's hitbox.

Primal Ambush Sivir, Primal Ambush Riven, Primal Ambush Vi, Primal Ambush Talon, Three Honors Akshan, and Foreseen Yasuo will be available on January 24, 2024 at 20:00 UTC.

Smolder, the Fiery Fledgling, and Heavenscale Smolder hits the Rift on January 31, 2024 20:00 UTC.