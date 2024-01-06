A bird? A plane? No, it's Smolder flying down to bot lane!

To open up Season 2024, Riot Games and League of Legends announced the newest champion, Smolder. Check out his abilities and kit, role, and more here.

Revealing the Fiery Fledgling

He was revealed unconventionally. While most League of Legends champions are announced via videos, this tiny dragon's first appearance was through a vertical YouTube short.

He will be available on League of Legends Patch 14.3, scheduled on February 7th, 2024.

League of Legends – Smolder Abilities

Smolder is meant to be a straightforward champion and is intended to be played as a marksman in the AD Carry role.

Passive – Dragon Practice

Hitting champions with Abilities and killing enemies with Super Scorcher Breath grants Smolder a stack of Dragon Practice.

Stacks increase the damage of Smolder's basic Abilities.

Q – Super Scorcher Breath

Smolder belches flame at his enemies. This Ability evolves with

stacks gaining the following:

25: Damages all enemies surrounding the target.

125: Sends explosions behind the target that deal 75% of this

spell's damage.

spell's damage. 225: Burns the target dealing max Health true damage over 3 seconds. Enemy champions that drop below a total health threshold while burning are killed instantly

W – Achooo!

Smolder lets out an adorable flaming sneeze, damaging and slowing enemies hit.

Hitting champions causes an additional explosion.

E – Flap, Flap, Flap

Smolder takes flight, gaining Move Speed and ignoring terrain for 1.25 seconds.

While flying, Smolder attacks the lowest health enemy.

R – MMOOOMMMM!

Smolder's mom breathes fire from above, dealing extra damage and slowing enemies in the center of her fire.

Smolder's mom also heals her son if she hits him.

Smolder Splash Art and Lore

After Noxian beastmasters led several expeditions to the fallen kingdom of Camavor in search of imperial dragons, they finally discovered and stole a hatchling. Despite the hatchling’s mother setting the ship ablaze to save him, he was lost in the chaos. Washing ashore to the craggy islands south of the capital, the hatchling was found by a young boy who named him Smolder.

the name’s Ignacarious Gigantareno Rex Le Spes Offerentis! but you can call him Smolder 😏 pic.twitter.com/C6AbZvxROY — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 5, 2024

One day while playing around, Smolder started a fire that burned through an entire forest. Upon seeing the smoke, Smolder’s mother descended on the island, finally reuniting with her son. Now under the watchful eyes of his mother, Smolder is learning what it means to be heir to the Camavoran imperial dragon lineage. Playful and keen to grow up, he is eager for any excuse to practice his burgeoning abilities. Though still a fledgling, Smolder’s skills are nothing to sneeze at, setting fire to anything that burns.

For more Gaming news, check out the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsroom.