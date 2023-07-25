Mortal Kombat 1 has definitely been making its rounds online as we've been seeing the official roster announced as well as the latest Kombat Pack that features new playable characters in the game which includes the likes of Peacemaker, Omni-Man, and Homelander. While we anticipate the release of the latest reboot of the Mortal Kombat series coming out this September 2023, we have recently come across some leaked information about another upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 DLC or two which introduces a new set of characters that can be played in the game.

Leaked New Characters for Mortal Kombat 1

Shared over the newly rebranded Twitter (now called X) by the user @IdleSloth84_, that there will be a new Mortal Kombat 1 Pack that will be released sometime in the near future.

(Leaked) Mortal Kombat 1 Pack 2 New Fighters:

– Doomslayer

– Noob Saibot

– Kano

– Sareena

– Harley Quinn

– Death Stroke 5 Kameo Fighters:

– Rain

– Drahmim

– Bo' Rai Cho

– Hsu Haoh

-Hsu Hao According to a leaker who has hit the vast majority of Mortal Kombat reboot leaks. pic.twitter.com/ERvTDbNIWa — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) July 24, 2023

Seeing the likes of Harley Quinn and Death Stroke in a fighting game surely isn't new as we've been seeing them in action in the Injustice: Gods Among Us game and having them featured in the latest Mortal Kombat 1 game would definitely be a great addition to the game. We've already seen the announcement of Kombat Pack 1 which includes a fellow DC character and Suicide Squad member, Peacemaker, so having them ported over seems logical.

Not only that but mentions of 5 new Kameo Fighters will also be made available. Whether they come in a singular pack or in a different one, we are still unsure until it is officially announced.

Kameo Fighters are a separate set of characters that are said to be NPC characters that can be called to assist the player during combat. There hasn't really been much information shared on this yet but a lot of speculation on how these characters will impact the game is surely something everyone is already looking forward to.

For more on the latest news, updates, and events on Mortal Kombat 1 like this Leaked New Characters for Mortal Kombat 1's Roster via DLC here on ClutchPoints Gaming!