We're back and ready to bring you another prediction and pick for Tuesday's slate of 2023 FIBA World Cup action. Our next game takes us to Group H for a matchup between Lebanon (0-2) and France (0-2) as both teams look for their only win of group play. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Lebanon-France prediction and pick.

Lebanon comes into this game following a horrible 78-123 defeat to Canada. They've been outscored by 94 points through two contests and are looking like one of the weakest teams of the tournament. They're massive underdogs in this game and the most they can do is cover the spread and try leaving on a good note.

France comes into this final game following a stunning 86-88 loss to Latvia. They were 13-point favorites coming into that game and completely lost their composure down the stretch. They came into the tournament as virtual locks to advance, but have now played themselves out of medal contention. A win here would simply be to preserve their pride.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Lebanon-France Odds

Lebanon: +33.5 (-111)

France: -33.5 (-115)

Over: 174.5 (-115)

Under: 174.5 (-111)

How to Watch Lebanon vs. France

Stream: ESPN+, Courtside 1891

Time: 5:45 a.m. ET/ 2:45 a.m. PT

Why Lebanon Will Cover The Spread

Lebanon came into the World Cup as the No. 42 team in the FIBA rankings, third-to-last only ahead of South Sudan and Cape Verde. The difference is that both South Sudan and Cape Verde have managed to win a game, while Lebanon has been outscored by almost 100 points. They're likely to surpass that mark by a sizable margin as they're 33-point underdogs against France. France has looked beatable this tournament and their confidence is at an all-time low. If Lebanon can play the perfect game while France virtually gives up, they could cover this spread and have a chance to make this interesting.

While they were blown out in their last game, Lebanon didn't play terribly by any stretch. They managed 48% from the field, 42% from three, and went 5/5 on their free throw attempts. The only issue is that they turned the ball over 22 times and didn't get nearly as many clean possessions as Canada did. They're hoping their decent shooting can translate into this game as they'll fight hard to pressure France into making mistakes.

Why France Will Cover The Spread

France has been the surprise of this tournament with how they've failed to live up to expectations. With a number of NBA stars including former DPOY Rudy Gobert, France was one of the teams to watch heading into the tournament. They +1.5-point underdogs against Canada in their first game and got blown out by 30 points. They were double-digit favorites against Latvia and lost outright. Their offense hasn't found any sort of rhythm and their defense has been lackadaisical to say the least.

While they haven't shown much grit through their first two games, the hope here is that France will play angry and try to leave this World Cup on a good note. They're playing the worst team in the tournament statistically, so covering 33 points should be a goal for them to avoid any further embarrassment.

Final Lebanon-France Prediction & Pick

Its been a disappointing tournament for both of these teams and they'll be looking to stay healthy and leave FIBA on a positive note after this game. France will be motivated to avoid 0-3, so expect them to get this win. However, they're in their own heads and Lebanon probably knows it. Look for the underdogs to play hard during the first half and keep this game relatively close. Massive favorites have had trouble covering 30+ point spreads thus far, so let's go with Lebanon to cover as France gets the dominant win.

Final Lebanon-France Prediction & Pick: Lebanon +33.5 (-111)