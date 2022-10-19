LeBron James’ message to 18-year-old self after replicating all-white draft night suit

Coming out of high school in Akron, Ohio in 2003, LeBron James was already being heralded as a basketball savant. His fashion sense, however, had not matured the way his ability on the court had coming into the NBA. In 2003, the four-time NBA champion wore an oversized all-white suit on draft night that made its rounds on the internet for years to come.

James wore the same style of outfit walking through the tunnel ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener. Reporter Mike Trudell asked the all-star about whether it had any connection to his draft night getup. James’ response was humorous.

“I’d tell him to pick a smaller size in that suit, but it makes a good story now 20 years later,” James said.

Asked @KingJames if the outfit tonight (hat tip to @forumbluegold for calling it out pregame in below tweet) was a nod to his draft day suit. LeBron, on what he’d tell himself: “I’d tell him to pick a smaller size in that suit, but it makes a good story now 20 years later.” https://t.co/OGAAaAUoWd — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 19, 2022

James’ draft night came up in other ways ahead of the season opener on Tuesday night. Bleacher Report created a video animation of James’ 20-year journey in the NBA. It featured most of his iconic moments that sift through all of the stages in his career. The four-time MVP quote tweeted the video saying it has, “Been a helluva ride up to the point. More to come!” with the hashtag “Year 20.”

Appreciate the love!! That's so 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Been a helluva ride up to this point. More to come! #Year20 👑 https://t.co/WJNSi9YcXU — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 18, 2022

While James’ outfit before the game was sharp, the Lakers’ performance in their first game on the 2022-23 season was not. After not making the playoffs last season, Los Angeles found itself struggling to compete with the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers dropped the game 123-109 while James scored 31 points on 12-of-25 shooting. He also recorded 14 rebounds and eight assists.