Don't count them out just yet. Entering Game 4, the Los Angeles Lakers were down 0-3 against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. Things were kind of looking rough for LA, especially since they've had multiple chances to steal a win or two. With their backs against the wall, the Lakers finally pulled it off, cruising to a relatively easy win in Game 4.
The Lakers still have a tough, tough ask ahead of them. They've turned the series from a four-game deficit to a three-game deficit, but a 1-3 hole is almost just as hard to climb as a 0-3 hole. Still, LeBron James believes that the team is still not out of it. Here's what he had to after the resounding win, per Lakers Nation.
“We've given ourselves another life line. It's a one-game series for us. Monday's game is the most important game of the season for us, we know that.”
After squandering three straight double-digit leads in the last three games, the Lakers were able to finally keep the Nuggets at bay in Game 4. LA's starting lineup did the heavy lifting, with four starters tallying at least 21 points. James had 30 points, but the real star of the show was Anthony Davis. Davis went 25 points and 23 (!!!) rebounds to finally put away the pesky Denver squad.
The series now shifts back to Denver for Game 5. It's not going to be easy for LA: the Nuggets are never going to be an easy out, despite their perceived weakness right now. Still, the Lakers still have a shot at pulling off the impossible.
Lakers' impossible task: is it doable?
Currently, the Nuggets still lead the Lakers 3-1 in the series. However, that record is a bit misleading, if we're being honest. They are one Jamal Murray game-winner away from being tied 2-2 in the series. Los Angeles held double-digit leads in all three games. However, they simply weren't able to execute down the stretch, allowing Denver to come back.
The Nuggets have certainly looked as beatable as they can be this series. Take away his game-winner, and Murray has been wildly inconsistent this series. Nikola Jokic is still a force of nature, but without Murray, they've not been the same juggernaut they've been. That can clearly be seen with how the Lakers have been able to jump the team early in the games.
The key for the Lakers is to try and keep the Nuggets away from the boards. Game 4 was the first time in the entire series that LA was able to outrebound Denver. Granted, Davis was responsible for half of those rebounds. Still, if that is what it takes for the team to win the game, they'll have to find some way to make that rebounding performance more sustainable.
James is all-too-familiar with coming back from a 3-1 lead. Almost a decade ago, he led the greatest comeback in Finals history. Now, he'll have to do that and then some to save the Lakers from their misery. Will he be able to do that?