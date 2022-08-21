‘Let’s ride’: Josh Allen’s playful dig at Russell Wilson via jersey swap at Broncos-Bills preseason game

Russell Wilson and Josh Allen didn’t play during Saturday’s preseason game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills, but that didn’t stop them from sharing a good time together.

In fact, they even had a jersey swap and wrote a message for each other. If jersey swap messaging is a battle, though, Allen would have beaten Wilson in their latest exchange.

As many fans noticed, Allen had a playful dig at Wilson, writing “Let’s ride” in his message for Wilson. It is in reference to the Broncos QB’s recent viral video saying the said catchphrase.

Josh Allen dropped a 'Lets Ride' on his jersey swap with Russell Wilson 😂 📸: @NFL pic.twitter.com/Lx0LyM4AsS — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 20, 2022

Russell Wilson has been massively trolled for his “Let’s ride” video, with Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen even making headlines recently for his hilarious impersonation of the signature line.

With that said, Josh Allen doing it in such inconspicuous way is perfect trolling at its finest. We’re not sure if Wilson has seen it already, but if he hasn’t, then the veteran QB is in for quite the laugh.

Hopefully, Wilson gets a chance to get back at Allen for his trolling. The Broncos and Bills have no regular season game scheduled in 2022, but hey, maybe they’ll get to play each other in the AFC postseason should they both make it.

For now, though, fans can only wait and see whether or not Wilson will get to have another jersey swap with Allen.