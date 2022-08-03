Keenan Allen ruthlessly trolls Russell Wilson’s ‘Broncos Country, let’s ride’ video

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen can’t wait to face Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, so he will just have to continue settling with trolling their AFC West division rivals. Here’s Allen having the time of his life making fun of Wilson’s “let’s ride” line that had NFL Twitter cracking up over its unintentionally comedic nature.

There’s really nothing wrong with that, but Keenan Allen has also just made himself a bigger target for Broncos fans on Twitter.

“An NFL player getting the ire of Twitter haters?!” That must be a new thing.

Here’s one Broncos fan who did not take Allen making fun of Denver’s shiny new quarterback sitting down.

Hey, 'let's ride' is OUR catchphrase, not yours. So stop trying to imitate us. I would die of laughter if you miss the playoffs now because of this. Also, Patrick Surtain II owns Justin Herbert. See for yourself.https://t.co/MPNPGEH7XO — Connor Reynolds (@DaRealConMan) August 2, 2022

Allen and the Chargers went 1-1 against the Broncos in 2021, losing the first meeting on the road in Week 12 (28-13) with the wideout posting 85 receiving yards on seven receptions, and winning the second at home in Week 17 (34-13. In that victory, Keenan Allen was held to only 44 receiving yards on four catches, though he scored a touchdown in the blowout. Overall that season, Allen had 1,138 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 106 receptions.

As one of the most consistent wide receivers of this era, Allen will rightfully get a ton of attention from the Broncos when they face off with the Chargers again in the 2022 NFL season. The Chargers are scheduled to face Wilson and the Broncos in Week 6 before capping off their regular-season schedule with a date with Denver in Week 18 — a game that might have either team’s season on the line.