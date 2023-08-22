New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart has one of the best signature shoes in the game, and a lucky young fan had an awesome reaction when he was gifted her PUMA “Stewie 1's” for his birthday. But the awesome birthday gifts didn't stop there.

Stewart responded to the social media post of the young fan's sister, offering to meet and bring the young fan out to a Liberty game.

Josiah, hope to meet you soon!! Let me know if you ever want to come to a game!!! https://t.co/b7MKALynKL — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) August 22, 2023

Stewart, who led UCONN to four straight championships in college, has become one of the most important figures in all of women's professional basketball. After starting her career in Seattle and winning two championships with the Storm, Stewart opted to take on a new challenge and head to New York this offseason.

Thanks in large part to the arrival of Stewart, the Liberty have gone from a 16-20 record in 2022 to a 25-7 record and first place in the WNBA's Eastern Conference this season in a massive turnaround.

Stewart, 28, is enjoying arguably the best season of her career, averaging a career-high 22.6 points a game. The 2-time WNBA Champion, 5-time All-Star, and 2018 MVP has formed a dynamic duo with young guard Sabrina Ionescu. The Liberty appear to be on a collision course with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, who own the league's best record at 28-4. The Liberty recently defeated the Aces to win this season's Commissioner Cup.

Breanna Stewart's Stewie 1's are the first Women's signature basketball shoe to be released in over ten years.

The Liberty have enjoyed a major home-court advantage so far this season (12-4) and will play four more regular season home games at the Barclays Center before playoff action begins.

From the sound of it, Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty will have another excited young fan celebrating his birthday by coming to cheer them on in the near future.