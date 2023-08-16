Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty came through with a big win Tuesday night against fellow WNBA title contendersLas Vegas Aces to cop the Commissioner's Cup Championship. The Liberty dominated for the most part of the contest to score an 82-63 victory, a sweet one for Stewart, especially since it was one of the major goals of the team this season.

“One of our goals was to win the Commissioner’s Cup and we did that,” Stewart told reporters following the win.

“One of our goals was to win the Commissioner’s Cup and we did that”@breannastewart reflects on why the Commissioner’s Cup Championship win means more than any other win so far 🏆#CommissionersCup | @coinbasepic.twitter.com/1FaA8kbPTy — WNBA (@WNBA) August 16, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stewart scored 13 points on 4-for-16 shooting from the floor with serven rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes. But it was Jonquel Jones who was truly on fire for the Liberty, as she finished with a monster double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds while connecting on five of her 10 attempts from the field. She further stuffed the stat sheets with a steal, an assist, and two blocks in 33 minutes of floor duty. Jones ended up winning the Commissioner's Cup Championship Game Most Valuable Player award.

There won't be much time in between the Commissioner's Championship Game and the next meeting of the Liberty and the Aces, as the top two teams in the WNBA standings meet again on Thursday in the same venue.

The main goal for the Breanna Stewart and the Liberty remains winning the WNBA title, and another win against the Aces before the end of the week will help boost their psychological advantage over Las Vegas, having won two of the last three matchups, including Wednesday's game.