The New York Liberty began their quest for a WNBA championship last Friday with a Game 1 win over the Washington Mystics. They'll look to book their ticket to the WNBA semifinals on Tuesday with a Game 2 victory, or face elimination in a winner-take-all Game 3 on the road .

Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu doesn’t want to have to travel, issuing a fiery message to her New York teammates ahead of Game 2.

“We have another life in knowing that there [could] be a Game 3 but that’s not the mentality we have to have,” Ionescu said, via Fiifi Frimpong. “Tomorrow we gotta finish it. No ifs, ands or buts. Tomorrow is a game that we have to take care of.”

The Liberty cruised through the regular season to earn the second seed in the WNBA playoffs. Preusmably they should beat the Mystics with ease, but nothing comes easy in sports.

The Liberty assembled a star-studded team with one goal in mind: win a championship. New York needs six more wins to make that happen this season and it starts with getting another one against the Mystics.

Sabrina Ionescu led the way with 29 points in Game 1. She averaged 14.3 points and six rebounds in three games last postseason, where the Liberty were defeated by the Chicago Sky in the first round.

The Liberty are now one of the hunted and seem to be on a collision course toward a WNBA final clash with the Las Vegas Aces. Both teams have to take care of business a few more times though before we can get that epic matchup.