The Washington Mystics will have their backs against the wall in Game 2 of their first round series against the New York Liberty, and Mystics star Natasha Cloud is very confident about guarding Sabrina Ionescu in the game, claiming she will be guarding her for 40 minutes, according to Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post.

Natasha Cloud said that the Liberty were trying to get her to switch in Game 1, and she said that is not happening, according to Copeland. She also criticized the Mystics' defense in the 90-75 Game 1 loss on Friday, saying it was ‘lazy' and that the tape was ‘humbling.' Cloud believes the Mystics will come in with the right adjustments made.

“They have a rude awakening for tomorrow,” Cloud said, via Copeland.

The Mystics will have to win on the road in a hostile environment in Game 2 on Tuesday. If they are able to do so, a winner-take-all Game 3 will take place in Washington on Friday.

If Game 1 is an indication, the key will be limiting Sabrina Ionescu, which is Cloud's goal. Ionescu scored 29 points while shooting 7-for-13 from three. Superstar Breanna Stewart was held to just 10 points, while Jonquel Jones put up 20 and Betnijah Laney scored 19.

The Liberty have had some trouble with the Mystics this season, but they are a win away from advancing to the next round. A loss in Game 2 could present a scary situation.

Many expect the Liberty and Las Vegas Aces to meet up in the WNBA Finals, but the Mystics could foil those plans with a couple of good games this week.