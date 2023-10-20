After losing the WNBA Finals to the Las Vegas Aces 3-1, the New York Liberty are trying to move on. The Liberty advanced to the Finals in Sandy Brondello's second year as head coach for New York, but ultimately fell short of the title.

“I haven't rewatched the game,” Brondello said. “I probably won't for months. Nothing I can do now so I don't reflect or review. We all could've done things better, but it doesn't matter now … it just didn't go our way. The last 24 hours, I've just tried to stay distracted…because it hurts. But that's sport, isn't it,” via Khristina Williams.

Full quote from Liberty HC @SBrondello on what the past 24 hours has been like and reflecting on Wednesday’s loss to the Aces⬇️ https://t.co/CYNJNX7xqE pic.twitter.com/zIgDa2feZ3 — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) October 20, 2023

This was the fifth WNBA Finals loss for the Liberty franchise, who are still seeking their first WNBA championship. Even though they lost in the Finals, the Liberty can celebrate the tremendous season they had. After signing WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart in the offseason, New York finished with a 32-8 record, the second best in the WNBA behind the Aces. This is just one-year after the Liberty went just 16-20 and settled for the seventh seed in the playoffs. So long as they keep their key players in-tact, they'll be contenders going forward.

This was also the best record a Sandy Brondello-team has finished the season with. Prior to becoming the Liberty coach of New York, Brondello coached the San Antonio Silver Stars for a season and the Phoenix Mercury for eight seasons. Her previous best record was in 2014 when the Mercury went 29-5 during a shorter season and won the WNBA Finals.